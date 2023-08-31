What are the new set of features coming to X? Elon Musk announces latest update

Elon Musk, who owns X (formerly known as Twitter) announced on Thursday that, users would soon be able to make video and audio calls to one another without the need for a phone number via the platform. All users of X, including those using iOS, Android, and desktop platforms, will soon be able to make video and audio calls, according to his announcement.

Musk tweeted, “Video & audio calls coming to X: Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC, No phone number needed, X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique."

Elon Musk announces new feature of X

Users will likely no longer need to keep their phone numbers, as suggested by the statement, and will be able to call one another by only verifying their usernames. Elon Musk spoke about the availability of video and audio calling services on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC platforms without the requirement of a phone number, but he did not provide a timeframe for when the new features will be available.

CEO Linda Yaccarino had earlier mentioned that this new functionality will "enhance communication on the platform, and "provide users with more ways to connect with one another."

Other features that Musk introduced recently

After purchasing Twitter for 44 billion dollars last year, Musk immediately started rebuilding the social media platform. According to the most recent update, Musk intends to remove the blocking feature, save for direct messages. According to him, the blocking function is "useless" and does not stop anyone from reading your Tweets.

One of the video platform enhancements is that it now enables longer videos. Videos might now be up to 140 seconds long, or 2 minutes and 20 seconds, on X, although this restriction no longer applies to premium customers. Now, Premium users may post videos that are up to 2 hours long.

Musk's mission to rebrand Twitter

Elon Musk and the social media platform's newly appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed last month that Twitter, recognized for its iconic Larry the blue bird logo, will be changed to X. Musk removed the iconic blue bird and then replaced it with a white X. Since Musk acquired control of Twitter, now X, in October of last year, advertisers have stayed away from the market due to his management style and a wave of mass firings that destroyed content moderation. In response, Musk has worked to increase his subscriber base and pay model in an effort to find new sources of income.

