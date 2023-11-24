What are the origins of Black Friday? Exploring the story behind the retail boom after Thanksgiving day

The term "Black Friday" conjures images of frenzied shopping, incredible deals, and long lines outside stores. But what exactly is Black Friday, and how did it evolve into the shopping extravaganza we know today? Let’s delve into the intriguing past of this particular term.

Origins of Black Friday

Black Friday has dual historical significance. One event traces back to September 24, 1869, during a financial crisis sparked by gold speculators Jay Gould and James Fisk. Their attempt to manipulate the gold market led to a stock market collapse, causing widespread financial chaos and bankruptcy for many investors.

The more widely recognized Black Friday occurs on the day after Thanksgiving, which traditionally marks the start of the holiday shopping season. Its roots lie in Philadelphia in the 1960s when the term was used by city police to describe the chaos caused by throngs of suburban shoppers flooding into the city for holiday sales. This influx led to traffic jams, accidents, and challenges for law enforcement.

Initially termed Black Friday, merchants attempted to rebrand it as Big Friday, but the former name stuck and eventually gained widespread recognition, spreading beyond Philadelphia and becoming a national phenomenon.

Evolution of Black Friday

The term's association with the day after Thanksgiving became more popular in the 1980s. Contrary to popular belief associating ‘black’ with profitability, the term originated from its historical use signifying disaster or misfortune, as seen in various economic crises.

While the phrase ‘in the black’ typically denotes profitability, the association with Black Friday as a profitable shopping day emerged much later. Initially, it was linked to factory workers calling in sick, extending the holiday weekend, and later, to traffic police enduring exhausting shifts due to increased crowds.

Significance of Black Friday today

In the contemporary context, Black Friday has transcended its historical origins and become a global cultural and economic event. People eagerly anticipate the day for steep discounts, which triggers a surge in retail activity and influences consumer behavior worldwide.

The shopping festival not only represents an opportunity for incredible deals but also marks the commencement of the holiday season. Its significance extends beyond discounted prices, shaping consumer trends and fostering a sense of excitement and anticipation for holiday shopping.

From its humble beginnings rooted in economic crises and chaotic shopping scenes, Black Friday has transformed into a global phenomenon. Its evolution from historical events to a major cultural and economic milestone underscores its significance in contemporary society.

Black Friday not only symbolizes remarkable shopping deals but also represents the spirit of the holiday season, uniting consumers worldwide in the pursuit of discounts and festive cheer.

ALSO READ: What is the new viral TikTok hack for dishwashers? Exploring alleged hidden secret feature making a buzz on platform