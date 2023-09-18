What are the potential dangers of consuming Tilapia? California mom loses limbs to rare infection after eating contaminated fish

Tilapia is a low-cost, mild-flavored fish. It is the fourth most popular type of seafood consumed in the United States. Many people enjoy tilapia since it is inexpensive and does not taste fishy. However, scientific investigations have raised concerns regarding the lipid content of tilapia. Several investigations also raise concerns about tilapia growing practices.

As a result, many people argue that you should avoid eating this fish entirely and that it may even be damaging to your health.

Dangers of eating tilapia fish

According to one Food and Drug Administration (FDA) research, fish bred in China are frequently fed feces from livestock animals. Although this approach reduces manufacturing costs, germs contained in animal manure, such as Salmonella, can contaminate water and raise the possibility of foodborne infections.

As per Insider, the FDA rejected over 800 deliveries of seafood from China between 2007 and 2012, including 187 shipments of tilapia. The fish did not fulfill safety criteria, according to the report, because they were contaminated with potentially dangerous compounds, such as veterinary medicine residues and toxic additives.

Mother's limbs amputated due to rare infection

As reported by Insider, Laura Barajas, 40 years old, bought the fish from a street vendor in San Jose last month and cooked and ate it at home on her own, according to a GoFundMe page started by her friend Anna Messina. Messina also added that Barajas spent over a month in hospital fighting a Vibrio vulnificus bacterial infection before getting all of her limbs amputated on Wednesday.

Health advice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As per Insider, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued health advice on September 1 warning of a spike in Vibrio vulnificus bacterial illnesses in the United States when water temperatures rise.

According to the CDC, Vibrio vulnificus is a bacteria that flourishes in the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. According to the CDC, Vibrio bacteria cause approximately 80,000 infections annually in the United States.

According to the CDC, symptoms of a Vibrio vulnificus infection include watery diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, and fever. According to Insider, an infected wound may exhibit redness, discomfort, swelling, warmth, discoloration, and discharge. According to the CDC, the most prevalent cause of Vibrio illnesses is eating raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.

"Never consume raw or undercooked oysters or other shellfish. Cook them before eating," advises the CDC. "After handling raw shellfish, always wash your hands with soap and water." To avoid Vibrio infection, the CDC also advises staying away from salt water if you have an open wound.

