What can convince Meghan Markle to return to British royal family? Exploring a royal expert's comments

Amidst speculation about a potential return to the royal fold for Meghan Markle, royal expert Tom Quinn believes such a scenario is plausible under specific conditions.

Quinn, author of Scandals of the Royal Palaces, suggested that Meghan could rejoin the royal family, emphasizing that she might need to reside in England and gradually resume royal duties in line with the family's traditions. However, Quinn remarked that any return wouldn't involve demanding apologies or drastic changes from the Royal family, considering such requests unrealistic.

Who is Meghan Markle?

Rachel Meghan Markle, born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles, rose from an acting career to become a part of the British royal family by marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Renowned for her role in the TV series Suits, she cultivated a social media presence by launching The Tig lifestyle blog.

Embracing charity work, she focused on women's issues. Her marriage led her to retire from acting, acquiring the title of Duchess of Sussex. Relocating to California with Prince Harry, they established the Archewell organization.

Meghan's diverse upbringing and education shaped her path from Hollywood to royalty, graduating from Northwestern University with a double major in theater and international studies in 2003.

Potential reconciliation and royal dynamics

Quinn highlighted a crucial telephone conversation between Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, on the latter's 75th birthday, hinting at a possible thaw in their relationship. He suggested that Harry might realize the importance of the Royal family in his life, even though reconciling this with his bond with Meghan could be challenging.

Tom Quinn mentioned, "I think it's possible that Meghan could return, but I think she would physically have to live in England, and she would have to, very quietly, start to do the things that the Royal family does best. I don't think she could come back if she wants an apology or if she wants the Royal family to completely change. They just can't do it; I just don't think they will."

Past events and legal rulings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family in 2020 led to their relocation to Montecito, California. Their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, chronicled their journey and exposed internal family dynamics.

Further, Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, further exacerbated tensions by targeting senior royals. Despite this, Harry expressed hope for reconciliation with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, in the future.

Recent legal developments added another layer to the saga, as a London court ruled Prince Harry as a victim of phone hacking and unlawful conduct by Mirror Group journalists, implicating editors, including former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan, from 1996 to 2004.

The ongoing developments within the Royal Family and legal revelations add complexity to the possibility of Meghan Markle's return and the potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and his family. The future remains uncertain, with varied opinions on Meghan's reentry into the royal sphere and the familial rift that continues to unfold.

