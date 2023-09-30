What caused Dianne Feinstein's demise? Longest serving US senator passes away at 90

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

California senator, Dianne Feinstein passed away on Friday at the age of 90, as announced by her office. A fresh element of uncertainty was introduced to the nation's capital on Friday as a divided Congress seemed to be headed towards a government shutdown by the passing of Feinstein, the pioneering Democratic power negotiator who served in the Senate for 30 years.

Feinstein, a Democrat, was the Senate's senior senator and had been in office since 1992. She remained in her seat in the Senate for the longest of any senator from California and any other woman.

What was the cause of death of Dianne Feinstein?

On Thursday night at her home, Ms. Feinstein peacefully passed away. After a battle with shingles that resulted in major consequences, including an episode of encephalitis, and forced her to start using a wheelchair in the Capitol's hallways, her health had become eventually severe over the preceding few months.

There was a lively Democratic primary going on for Ms. Feinstein's seat since she expected to leave office at the conclusion of her tenure in 2025. Given the slight Senate majority advantage enjoyed by Democrats, her passing puts California Governor Gavin Newsom under pressure to swiftly choose a temporary replacement.

Dianne Feinstein's career

Feinstein was born and brought up in San Francisco. She attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco before enrolling at Stanford University to further her education.

Feinstein was chosen as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969, and in 1978, the year Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk were shot and killed at City Hall by a disgruntled former supervisor named Dan White, she was elected as the board's first female president.

Feinstein first got limelight in 1992. She made history by being California's first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate. She was the first woman to chair the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Senate, as well as the first Democrat to lead the Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein's health deteriorated noticeably during her final years in the Senate, and she frequently appeared disoriented when taking questions or making public statements. She said in February 2023 that she would not seek reelection for a sixth term in 2024. Shortly after that declaration, she missed more than two months of Senate business while she recovered from shingles.

After the 2020 elections, just as her party was poised to win the majority, Feinstein resigned as the leading Democrat on the Judiciary panel due to health concerns. Despite being in line to do so, she said in 2023 that she would not hold the position of Senate President Pro Tempore or the most senior member of the ruling party.

