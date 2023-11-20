What causes Salmonella Infection? Outbreak linked to cantaloupes affects 15 US states

According to U.S. health officials, dozens of people in fifteen states have fallen ill as a result of consuming cantaloupes that were part of a recent recall that contained salmonella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that at least 43 persons in 15 states have contracted salmonella as a result of the outbreak. Out of those, seventeen have been admitted to hospital.

In the past week, multiple brands of pre-cut fruit and cantaloupes, including whole and chopped melons, have been recalled due to worries that they might have been tainted.

Investigators are searching for any more potentially contaminated cantaloupe products, and customers who possess the recalled fruits are advised to discard them right away.

What causes Salmonella infection?

Salmonella infection, also called salmonellosis, is a common bacterial illness that affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria are usually found in the intestines of humans and animals and shed in feces. Salmonella infection is often caused by drinking unpasteurized milk or eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or egg products. Most cases of salmonella infection come from ingesting contaminated food or water.

There can be a six-hour to six-day incubation period, which is the interval between exposure and illness. Many times, people with salmonella infection mistakenly believe they have the flu.

Symptoms

Some individuals infected with salmonella don't show any symptoms. Within 8 to 72 hours of exposure, the majority of people experience diarrhea, fever, and cramping in their stomachs (abdominal). Without special care, the majority of healthy individuals recover in a few days to a week.

The symptoms of salmonella infection typically last from a few days to a week. It can take several months for bowel movements to return to normal, though diarrhea may continue for up to ten days.

Complications

In most cases, salmonella infection is not severe. However, complications can become dangerous for some people, especially infants and young children, older adults, organ transplant recipients, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

