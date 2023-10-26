What did Aaron Pennington do? Chilling new details about Breanne Pennington's murder emerge

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, drug abuse, and physical abuse

A manhunt is underway for Aaron Pennington, a Massachusetts father of four, accused of fatally shooting his wife, Breanne Pennington. The case has taken a grim turn as investigators have discovered a chilling note on his phone, hinting at a premeditated act of violence.

A disturbing note uncovered

Aaron Pennington, 30, has been at the center of a desperate chase since Sunday when his wife, Breanne Pennington, also 30, was found dead in their Gardner home with a gunshot wound to the face, as reported by the New York Post.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pennington's cellphone, where they found an alarming message. Dated at 7:04 p.m. the night before the murder, the note on his phone read: “Put a hole in her head.” It included disturbing instructions on how to carry out the act.

“Don't say anything. Be quiet. If she wakes up, just say you're getting nasal spray. Get on the side of the bed - very close proximity to the head. Put a hole in her head," the warrant obtained by WCVB revealed.

Troubled marriage and mental health struggles

The Penningtons' marriage had been troubled, as a previous criminal complaint revealed. Breanne had planned to move to Texas with their four children, aged 2, 5, 7, and 9, in an effort to escape the problematic relationship.

Individuals who knew the couple mentioned that Aaron Pennington had struggled with mental health issues and had previously made threats of suicide. Gardner police received a 911 call on Sunday at approximately 9:15 a.m. from a concerned neighbor, Kerri McDermott.

The couple's children had sought help from McDermott, explaining that they could not locate their father and that their mother was crying in her bedroom. Police arrived at the Cherry Street home a few minutes later and discovered Breanne in an upstairs bedroom, fatally wounded by a headshot.

Surveillance footage indicated Aaron leaving the residence at around 8:50 a.m. that same morning, driving a white 2013 BMW registered to him. The four children were observed going to a neighboring house.

Ongoing investigation and urgent manhunt

As the investigation unfolded, no visible weapons were found inside the home. While Breanne was known to have a gun for self-protection, investigators executing a search warrant did not discover a firearm. However, three spent shell casings were found in the room where her body was found.

The manhunt continues for Aaron Pennington, who is considered armed and dangerous. A hunter discovered his vehicle, the white 2013 BMW, the day after the murder, parked about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail near Camp Collier in Gardner.

As the Pennington family's home remained adorned with Halloween decorations, including a Boo sign by the front door and pumpkins along the stairs, Breanne's family and the community at large anxiously await Aaron's apprehension, urging him to take responsibility for his actions and face the consequences for the sake of their children.

