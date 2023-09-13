What did Amouranth say about getting Twitch ban being effective marketing tactic? Streamer shares her thoughts

Amouranth is an established figure in the streaming world, boasting millions of fans across platforms such as Kik, OnlyFans, and X. She's certainly no stranger to stirring controversy, having faced multiple bans on Twitch for her contentious content. Her hot tub streams have often pushed the boundaries of what is considered permissible on the platform.

Amouranth was recently interviewed by Rumble star TheQuartering regarding banned broadcasters and her thoughts on whether it's becoming a new Twitch meta.

Amouranth believes the Twitch ban is a great marketing tactic

When asked about streamers getting banned to build their reputations and whether it's a "great marketing tactic," Amouranth highlighted why it has its advantages but is simply too hazardous for her. "It can be," she said. "The only thing that could go wrong is the duration. I've never sought to get banned on purpose because I believe it's too dangerous, and you never know when they'll decide to strike you with a seven-day or thirty-day ban."

Amouranth has previously criticized Twitch's inconsistent ban policies. Back in 2022, she accused the platform's safety team of failing to communicate about sanctions with the rest of the Twitch crew.

However, Siragusa believes that depending on what they do to get banned, it might be highly helpful to certain streamers. Amouranth mentioned a streamer who kept a camera on during intercourse as an example, stating the circumstance "worked well for her," despite the fact that she only received a week-long suspension.

Detrimental Impact on Brand and Income

Amouranth noted that Twitch bans could generate noise and attention at first, but warned against ignoring the negative implications of such acts. To ensure a secure and inclusive environment for all users, streaming platforms have strong restrictions in place. Violations of these criteria can have a negative impact on a creator's reputation and, in certain cases, result in permanent bans.

Furthermore, Twitch restrictions might impede a content creator's ability to efficiently monetize their audience. With demonetization and restricted advertising opportunities, producers may struggle to maintain their online presence in the absence of a secure income-generating platform.

