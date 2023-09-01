What did Amouranth say about Twitch? Star streamer gives reason why Kick is a better streaming website

In a recent interview, prominent streamer Amouranth discussed her feelings about Twitch and why she thinks Kick is a better streaming site. Amouranth has a sizable Twitch following thanks to her fascinating content and engaged audience. Her recent words, however, have generated quite a stir among the streaming world.

Twitch’s Monetization Policies

Amouranth expressed her displeasure with Twitch, giving a number of reasons why she believes Kick offers a better streaming experience. One of her biggest complaints is about Twitch's monetization policies. Twitch's ad income-sharing structure, according to Amouranth, is unjust and opaque. She claims that streamers like herself spend endless hours creating interesting material for a fraction of the cash generated by adverts broadcast during their streams. Amouranth, on the other hand, believes that Kick offers a more equal revenue-sharing arrangement, giving streamers a larger portion of the earnings.

Challenging Experience

Amouranth also mentioned the challenges she has had on Twitch as a result of their inconsistent execution of their Terms of Service. Twitch's arbitrary moderation methods, she claims, have resulted in unfair and uneven sanctions for diverse streams. Amouranth believes that Kick is more aggressive in dealing with these difficulties, offering a fair and consistent platform for its streamers.

ALSO READ: Why is the Girlhood website trending? New site takes TikTok by storm

Amouranth also blasted Twitch for its lack of support and communication about streamer problems. She claimed that the platform frequently fails to provide enough assistance and to address streamer difficulties in a timely manner. This lack of assistance, according to Amouranth, can be especially upsetting for streamers who rely largely on their streaming income.

Twitch User Experience

Another feature that Amouranth believes distinguishes Kick from Twitch is the overall user experience. She lauded Kick's user-friendly UI, stating that as one of the main reasons she believes more and more streamers are switching. Amouranth claims that Kick's user-friendly interface and easily accessible tools make streaming more fun for both broadcasters and watchers.

Hard to Abandon Twitch

However, while Amouranth has shown her support for Kick, she has also noted that Twitch has its advantages. She recognizes that Twitch is the more established site with a much larger viewer population, making it tough for streamers to forsake it totally. Nonetheless, Amouranth is optimistic that Kick's future growth and improvement will attract more streams.

Following Amouranth's words, the streaming community has had a varied reaction. While some streamers share her concerns and have begun to explore alternative platforms like Kick, others claim that Twitch still has a monopoly in terms of both viewership and possible earnings.

ALSO READ: 'Avoid getting drunk': Italy PM's partner stirs major controversy following insensitive remarks on rape