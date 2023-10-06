What did Andrew Schulz say about Nina Agdal? Stand-up comedian shares thoughts on Dillon Danis lawsuit

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has been more and more intense than ever. Dillon Danis started posting private images of Nina Agdal with other guys soon after Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' planned fight was made public.

Just weeks before the scheduled battle nears, the tension between the three erupted into a lawsuit and restraining order that Nina filed against Dillon. Dillon Danis made an appearance on the Flagrant podcast's episode from October 4, 2023, where presenter Andrew Schulz discussed his thoughts on the lawsuit.

ALSO READ: What did Dillon Danis say about Joe Rogan? Former UFC star left disappointed despite praise from latter

Andrew says Adgal's lawsuit is: 'Corny'

According to Dexerto, Danis spoke as much as he was legally permitted to during the podcast when Schulz questioned him about the ongoing legal matter. After some back-and-forth, Schulz added his perspective on Nina Agdal's complaint. The debate about the lawsuit was swiftly dropped in favor of a new topic. Andrew said, “[The lawsuit is] Corny because he has the opportunity to avenge whatever you say in the ring.”

Adgal's lawsuit against Danis

Agdal claims in her lawsuit that for Dillon to have access to some of the videos and pictures he has uploaded on Twitter/X, her Snapchat account had to have been "hacked" in the documents she filed for the case against Danis. She also has a restraining order against the former MMA fighter and seeks 150,000 dollars in damages.

Who is Andrew Schulz?

Andrew Schulz is a popular stand-up comedian, actor, television producer, and podcaster. Schulz was born on October 30, 1983, and he first gained fame as the funny host of a number of M.T.V. original shows before breaking through as a well-known stand-up comedian worldwide. When he returned to New York in the middle of the 2000s after attending college in California, he resumed performing stand-up comedy.

Before making his stage debut at the 2008 Edinburgh Comedy Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, he established himself as a regular at the Comedy Village. Schulz began his career on a large television network, but he has since released all of his work independently, including one of his most recent comedy specials, and has seen great success.

ALSO READ: KSI vs Tommy Fury Prime Card 2023: When and where to watch the influencer boxing extravaganza?