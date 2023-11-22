What did Andrew Tate say about Ben Shapiro? Explore EXPLOSIVE comments from Piers Morgan's interview

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to crime, human trafficking, war, and combat.

Andrew Tate is an odd figure who has been in the news lately for several controversial reasons. He is not only an infamous person but also possesses an impressive amount of wealth. The controversial influencer made a surprise appearance on Piers Morgan's show, where he talked about his time spent incarcerated in Romania.

Questions were also made about Tate's opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict and his connections with conservative pundits Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro.

Andrew Tate calls Ben Shapiro a ‘warmonger’

Ben Shapiro was accused of having "short man syndrome" by Andrew Tate in an odd outburst during a Tuesday, November 21, Piers Morgan interview. During the second segment of the interview with TalkTV, the controversial influencer discussed the right-wing commentator and called Mr. Shapiro a "warmonger."

Ben is a warmonger. Ben has erred on almost every topic you can think of. With the vaccine and every other war, he was by your side. Ben is constantly urging the young men of other people to fight and die in some conflict. Looks like he loves it. He's always behind his desk calling about how important it is that big, strong men like me die, and I'm not sure if that's a sign of short man syndrome."

He continued by accusing the political pundit of constantly trying to incite conflict and asserting that this is all he does. The former kickboxer acknowledged that, despite their differing religious beliefs, he probably shares Shapiro's worldview. Earlier this year, Andrew Tate and Ben Shapiro got into a social media argument about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Tate on Jordon Peterson

Tate stated to Morgan that he had "nothing against" Peterson and that the two shared "a lot more in common than what they disagree on." Tate had no problems with Peterson. Tate continued, however, describing Peterson as "a bit disingenuous and hypocritical that he speaks mental strength and then ends up addicted to an antidepressant.

Tate brothers' controversy

Tate's most recent remarks have not received a response from Shapiro. After being accused of organizing a criminal gang to take advantage of women, Tate and his brother Tristan are presently awaiting trial. Both of them refute the accusations.

Tate once claimed that the Matrix was to blame for his arrest. He called it a "standard playbook" for people who "speak up against power" and continued by implying that this was the case because he voiced his opinions regarding the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

