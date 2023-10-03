What did Anthony Joshua say about Dillon Danis' feud with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal? 2-time champion weighs in

Influencer boxing is currently one of the biggest things right now with all eyes set on the big bouts. As KSI spars with Tommy Fury on the same night, it won't be long before we see Logan Paul and Dillon Danis settle their score in the ring at what is likely the greatest influencer boxing event to date.

With some of the biggest stars in the scene appearing on one card, the "Prime Card" is predicted to be action-packed. But in the days leading up to fight night, Logan Paul and former UFC fighter Dillon Danis have received most of the attention. The MMA fighter has continually attacked his opponent's recently engaged fiancée Nina Adgal by sharing images and videos of her engaging in other relationships ever since it was revealed that Danis would be facing off against "the Maverick."

Anthony Joshua comments on Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's fight

Boxing legend Anthony Joshua was asked for his opinion on whether or not it has gone too far after Nina filed a "massive" lawsuit against Danis and served him with a restraining order. The British fighter expressed his thoughts in a DAZN interview before the Prime Card after the fight between Logan and Dillon grew much more personal as a result of insults made to their families on social media.

Joshua said, “You know what, I’ll be real. In this game of boxing, there are no rules. The internet is undefeated.” He further added: “All your information is out there at the end of the day. What you put out there, you know, it will always come back around full circle. Unfortunately, they’re using this as a war tactic, and you’re at war. There are no low blows. Anything is acceptable in the art of war.”

About Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' fight

On October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled to square off. The YouTube celebrity is risking more than just his honor by deciding to let Danis serve as his best man at his wedding if the former UFC fighter prevails. The most recent lawsuit filed by Logan's fiancee Nina, according to reports from Dexerto, hasn't stopped the fight from taking place, but the Paul-Danis match has had an amazing buildup, and many people are still wondering whether the match will still take place. Danis and Paul have each accused the other of trying to call off the battle. The notion that the withdrawal would originate from them was also rejected by both of them.

