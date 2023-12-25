What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say about his action star journey? Exploring the new book that reveals the untold stories

The renowned action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has just opened up about some of the lesser-known problems he experienced during his long career in his latest book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life. We dive into the findings that shed light on the grime behind the glitter in this riveting investigation as per Deadline.

Biting the bullet: Arnold's unforgettable encounter with a dead vulture

In one of the many amusing tales, Schwarzenegger recalls a strange occurrence that took place during the making of Conan the Barbarian. He had to bite a real, deceased vulture many times while tied to a tree for the scenario. Because of his passion for his trade, the action star endured this strange and painful task. "I bit a real, dead vulture that required I wash my mouth out with alcohol after each take," he admits in the book, showing the less-than-glamorous side of Hollywood.

Schwarzenegger's desire for realism in his performances drove him to execute his own stunts, a move that wasn't without its challenges. He tore a big gash on his back while filming Conan the Barbarian, involving forty stitches. Due to a dearth of competent stunt doubles at the time, Schwarzenegger was forced to face physical hurdles such as crawling till his knees and elbows bled. The actor discusses the brutality of Conan, saying, "Conan was brutal because there weren't stunt guys big enough yet."

Advertisement

Drowning in danger: A near-death experience on The 6th Day set

Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey into the risks of his action-packed profession begins with a terrifying occurrence while filming The 6th Day. Schwarzenegger found himself in a potentially life-threatening situation during a routine swimming sequence. The actor recalls a terrifying incident when he became confused underwater and struggled to make his way back to the pool's exit as per Deadline.

"I probably had my most dangerous stunt. It was supposed to be simple, a scene where I am swimming. But there was a cover on the pool. I was supposed to come out the same place I went in, but I got turned around and started to run out of air," he admits. Fortunately, his vigilant stunt double, Billy Lucas, saw the coming danger and intervened quickly, rescuing Schwarzenegger from a potential tragedy.

The evolution of stunt work: How weightlifting reshaped action filmmaking

Schwarzenegger remarks on the changing scene of the Hollywood stunt work, identifying weightlifting as a major component. As weightlifting became more popular, the availability of muscular stunt doubles expanded, relieving some of the physical burden on actors. This change was a watershed moment for Schwarzenegger and his contemporaries, presenting them with a more sustainable and secure working environment.

ALSO READ: Who is Lee Child? Exploring the prolific writer's life and career as he talks about Reacher: 'The film that lit my fuse'