What did Barry Keoghan say about his stripping scene? Exploring his bold move in Saltburn's climactic scene

In the recently released film Saltburn, actor Barry Keoghan takes a risk in the final scene, shedding more than just inhibitions. As the film develops popularity on Amazon Prime Video, viewers are captivated by Keoghan's surprise move, raising concerns about the roots of this daring and victorious ending as per Deadline.

The evolution of the ending: From breakfast to bareness

In a candid interview, director Emerald Fennell revealed that the original screenplay had a different ending in mind. After a triumphant moment, Keoghan's character, Oliver, was supposed to go to breakfast. This vignette was intended to give a degree of continuity and symbolism to an earlier scenario featuring runny eggs. Fennell stressed the delicate emotional balance, saying, "If we all did our job correctly, you are on Oliver's side. You don't care what he does, you want him to do it. It's that kind of dance with the devil."

The final version, however, took a drastically different direction. Instead of a morning stroll, the audience sees Oliver dancing naked around Saltburn to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dance Floor. Fennell shared, "At the end, it needed to have a triumph, a post-coital win, a desecration." The unexpected dance becomes a sign of possession, representing Oliver's certainty in claiming the house as his own.

Barry Keoghan's perspective: ‘It totally felt right’

When presented with the unique notion, Barry Keoghan eagerly accepted the task. In an open admission, he stated, "It totally felt right. It's ownership. This is my place. It's full confidence in, 'I can do what I want in this manor. I can strip to my barest and waltz around because this is mine.' Yeah... it was fun." Keoghan's dedication to the moment originates from a sense of ownership and empowerment, which fits in well with his character's story arc.

While Barry Keoghan was enthused about the moment, the filming procedure presented its own set of difficulties. The actor revealed, "The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I'm a bit, ehhh." However, any doubts dissipated after the first take. Keoghan appreciated the relaxed atmosphere established on set for allowing him to focus on the tale rather than personal inhibitions. He says, "You kind of forget because there's such a comfortable environment created, and it gives you that license to go, 'All right, this is about the story now.'"

Perfecting the devilish joy: The director's perseverance

Director Fennell revealed details on the laborious process of filming the sequence. Despite having achieved technical excellence by the seventh take, Fennell was looking for something that was lacking. It was the absolutely devilish joy she had envisioned for Oliver as per Deadline. The final take caught the intended tone, exhibiting an obvious devilish joy that connects with the viewer, thanks to Keoghan's passion and willingness to go the additional mile.

In conclusion, Barry Keoghan's stripping sequence in Saltburn is a deliberate artistic choice that lends depth and realism to the film's finale. The sequence is a monument to the collective work that goes into generating memorable cinematic moments, from the growth of the screenplay to Keoghan's eager embracing of the unexpected.

