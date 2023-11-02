What did Charli D’Amelio do? TikTok star called out for injuring Halloween Horror Nights worker

With its legendary haunted houses, fright performers, and spine-tingling pyrotechnics, Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is a spectacular event for horror aficionados all over the world. It's a yearly ritual that many people look forward to. However, this year's Halloween festivities were marred by an unpleasant occurrence involving social media phenomenon Charli D'Amelio, casting a cloud over her night of pleasure.

An injury at the heart of the controversy

During her Halloween Horror Nights adventure, a mistake happened that harmed a Universal Studios cast member as read in the YouTube comment made by them. The incident allegedly occurred when a fan, anxious to take a selfie with the TikTok sensation, attempted to get onboard a transport reserved for Charli D'Amelio and her entourage. When the cast member responsible for controlling the ride and maintaining safety had to interfere, they found themselves in a precarious scenario. The affair took a terrible turn as they sought to close a hefty tram door for Charli's group.

The injured worker said in a comment on a YouTube video released by Philip DeFranco, "The doors swing down, so when I stopped/caught the door, the shocks pulled it back up, injuring my shoulder." The cast members stated how they yelped in agony and tried to convey to Charli's tour guide that the door needed to be carefully closed. In an unexpected twist, the TikTok phenomenon allegedly informed followers, "Okay, 15 seconds for photos, then we've gotta go!" This additional delay aggravated the cast member's shoulder injury since their hand stayed locked in the door pull.

The fallout and frustration

The wounded cast member was placed on modified duty for three days as a result of the occurrence, suffering the physical and emotional burden of the situation. Their anguish was evident as they expressed themselves on social media. "Influencers who have never had a real job need to get a grip!" the cast member said. "The fact that children want to take pictures with you wherever you go does not make you better or more significant than anybody else."

Charli's silence amidst the backlash

Following this terrible occurrence, Charli D'Amelio has yet to respond or remark on the subject. While she remains one of TikTok's most popular producers, the outrage from her Halloween Horror Nights excursion adds to the influencer's recent run of issues. Before this episode, Charli was chastised for her involvement in a Walmart campaign in which she worked as a cashier, raising concerns about the genuineness of her experiences outside of the realm of social media.

