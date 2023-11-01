What did Cindy Rodriguez-Singh do? 6-year-old's mother indicted on multiple charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains distressing information about child neglect, abuse, and a child's disappearance.

The heartbreaking tragedy of Noel Rodriguez-lvarez's abduction continues to perplex the community in a small Texas hamlet. It's been almost a year since the 6-year-old kid was last seen, and his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is now facing a grand jury indictment on capital murder and other crimes, as reported by PEOPLE.

Allegations of neglect and abuse surface

The incident began with alarming indicators since family members did not express worry about the children's welfare until five months after Noel went missing. During a welfare check, Rodriguez-Singh stated that Noel was in Mexico with his father, which was ultimately proven false. She also suggested that Noel was sold to a lady in a grocery store parking lot, sending shockwaves across the town.

ALSO READ: Time to abandon clock changes?: The Daylight Saving dilemma

Rodriguez-Singh's handling of Noel was described as harsh and negligent by family members. According to one relative, she smacked the 6-year-old in the face with her keys after he took a sip of water. Several witnesses said that Rodriguez-Singh withheld food and water from her kid because she dreaded changing his dirty diapers.

The tragedy was exacerbated when it was discovered that Noel had mental and developmental impairments. He and his brothers had been placed in foster care before his abduction, but they were later restored to their mother. Noel was taken from his brothers and placed in a foster home more suited to his special requirements.

Mysterious flight to India raises eyebrows

According to reports by PEOPLE, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband Arshdeep Singh, and their six other children, ranging in age from 5 months to 11 years, boarded a plane to India two days after law enforcement enquired about the missing child. Surprisingly, Noel did not board that plane. Authorities had no legal jurisdiction to prevent the family from leaving the nation at the time, adding to the perplexity of the situation.

Suspicion grew when Rodriguez-Singh referred to Noel as demonic and possessed, stating that he was possessed by a demon and represented a threat to his twins. She applied for passports for all her children except Noel less than a month after giving birth to the twins.

A concrete clue in the search for answers

Throughout the spring, law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation. They discovered that the family had destroyed a structure and erected a concrete patio on their home under very questionable circumstances. Cadaver dogs detected human remains on a carpet that had formerly been inside the wrecked shed. Following that, police got a warrant to dig the concrete patio, and another pair of detecting hounds alerted to the discovery of human remains within the shed.

Advertisement

However, Noel's corpse is still missing. Authorities had filed arrest warrants for both Noel's mother and stepfather for child abandonment and endangerment at the time of his abduction, and while only the mother has been indicted, a felony warrant for the stepfather's participation remains in force.

The location of Rodriguez-Singh and Singh remains unknown to police while the search for Noel and the facts behind his disappearance continues. The last known location of the family was in New Delhi, where Singh has family. Law enforcement believes Noel's family may be living nearby or with Singh's relatives, complicating the situation even further.

ALSO READ: Who is Vitali Gossjankowski? Convicted Capitol rioter sparks altercation with federal agents