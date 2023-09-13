What did CinnamonToastKen say about PewDewPie? YouTuber's online rant on people 'devaluing' him

CinnamonToastKen has amassed a big following on YouTube, with millions of subscribers since his debut in 2011, yet others attribute his success to PewDiePie. The Pewds and Ken have collaborated numerous times over the years, but Ken argues that people overestimate the impact PewDiePie has on his channel and that those people are attempting to "devalue" him.

In a scathing thread, Ken takes aim at those who said he "wouldn't be anything" without PewDiePie, attempting to silence those who dislike him for good.

CinnamonToastKen denies the claims made by his haters

While Ken acknowledged that PewDiePie played a significant role in his career, he also stated that he was able to advance and capitalize on the boost he received. "That shoutout propelled my channel from 1500 to 3000 subscribers ten years ago." Most people are unaware that PewDewPie also mentioned another channel in that video. "The difference is that I kept going," the YouTuber explained.

Ken claims that he established a name for himself through creating material and networking with the appropriate people. Despite having to put up with a lot of crap initially, it's all been worth it in the end. "I now have everything I've ever wanted," Ken continued. "People will always say things that make you feel useless or nitpick your flaws. It is critical to recognize and appreciate what you have."

Challenges faced through massive popularity

As the online debate rages on, it is evident that CinnamonToastKen's popularity and impact on YouTube cannot be contested. While some may criticize or even belittle his accomplishments, he has millions of supporters who unconditionally support him. Whether or not there is agreement on his behavior or the criticisms he receives, CinnamonToastKen has made an indelible impression on the internet community.

The controversy created by CinnamonToastKen's rant serves as a reminder of the complicated dynamics inside the YouTube community and the difficulties that those who have attained enormous popularity confront. As YouTube evolves as a platform, it is critical to have serious and polite conversations about content creators, their conduct, and the possible ramifications of their effect on susceptible viewers.

