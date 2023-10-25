What did Connor Bowman do? Minnesota doctor charged with alleged murder for insurance money

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

Betty Bowman's friends and family have been grieving for the last two months, believing that the Minnesota mother passed away due to a rare autoimmune condition. However, they are still reeling from the shock of the claims that she was murdered—by her doctor husband—for insurance money.

Prosecutors claim that in August, Dr. Connor Bowman, 32, poisoned his wife with a gout medication. Bowman completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic. Bowman faces second-degree murder charges. Prosecutors claim that the promise of a $500,000 life insurance payout was combined with marital discord and infidelity as the motivation for the homicide.

ALSO READ: Who is Mark Meadows' wife Debbie Meadows? Looking back at her invalid address controversy

Connor Bowman charged with alleged murder for insurance money

Mayo Clinic operating room pharmacist Betty Bowman, 32, was admitted to the hospital due to acute dyspepsia and dehydration. Her condition rapidly deteriorated; she developed heart problems, fluid in her lungs, organ failure, and required surgery to remove a portion of her colon.

According to the criminal complaint, Betty's husband was the one who initially suggested that she had hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), an ailment in which white blood cells cause organ damage. after the hospital, Betty passed away after just four days. Despite the fact that prosecutors claim a test for the ailment was inconclusive, HLH was recorded as the cause of death in her obituary.

According to the authorities, Bowman attempted to have his wife Betty Bowman's autopsy stopped by arguing that she should be cremated right away and claimed that she had a rare ailment that medical testing had not confirmed. According to a criminal complaint, the medical examiner's office stopped the cremation order due to "suspicious circumstances," and an autopsy revealed Betty Bowman passed away as a result of the harmful effects of the gout medication colchicine.

One of Betty Bowman's friends reportedly informed detectives that she was "a healthy person," that her marriage was in danger because of adultery and other problems, and that a divorce was imminent. She further asserted that because of Connor's obligations, the pair had separate bank accounts and that Connor informed the friend he was scheduled to receive $500,000 in insurance.

About Connor and Betty

Facebook pictures from the couple's 2021 wedding reveal they went on a honeymoon in Hawaii. The couple had been dating since at least 2016 and got married in 2021. They relocated to Minnesota just before Connor Bowman was approved for the Mayo Clinic's internal medicine residency program.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did Jeff Wilson do? US senator arrested in Hong Kong over THESE serious charges