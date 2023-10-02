What did Conor McGregor say about KSI vs Tommy Fury? Former UFC champ gives nonchalant reaction to event

Conor McGregor, the former UFC Double Champ who experimented with boxing with a high-profile contest against Floyd Mayweather, has now turned his focus to the KSI-Tommy Fury boxing showdown as per Dexerto. McGregor, known for his confidence and outspokenness, didn't mince words while discussing the next battle.

Conor McGregor’s interest in KSI vs Tommy Fury

In a brief interview with Seconds Out, Conor McGregor indicated interest in the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight. He intimated that he would face KSI or Tommy Fury in the future, saying, "I have my eye on all of them." McGregor's willingness to face either fighter in the future increased intrigue to an already highly anticipated match.

McGregor, though, did not lavish praise on KSI or Tommy Fury, keeping with his outspoken and unabashed approach. Instead, he made a typical disparaging remark, referring to them as "side hustles", according to Dexerto. These phrases reflect his conviction that their engagement in boxing does not compare to his own achievements in mixed martial arts and boxing, where he faced luminaries such as Floyd Mayweather.

The idea of facing KSI or Tommy Fury

Conor McGregor's readiness to consider meeting KSI or Tommy Fury in a boxing battle surely piqued the interest of spectators. McGregor has a history of taking on high-profile challenges and looking for methods to generate headlines. His mention of KSI during Anthony Joshua's post-fight interview fuelled rumors about a possible battle between the UFC champion and the social media phenomenon.

McGregor's immediate future in combat sports though involves a tough UFC opponent, Michael Chandler, whom he is scheduled to face at the end of the year. This next fight with Chandler will definitely pique the interest of MMA fans all around the world, but the possibility of a boxing bout against KSI or Tommy Fury looms in the background, giving an added layer of excitement to McGregor's already dynamic career, as per Dexerto.

Conor McGregor's opinions on the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight are characteristic of his confident and aggressive personality. He indicated curiosity in the bout and hinted at future fights with either fighter, but he also stated that he does not regard them as credible opponents, characterizing them as "side hustles." McGregor's eagerness to box against these social media celebrities has sparked interest in the combat sports world, but for the time being, his emphasis is on his forthcoming UFC fight against Michael Chandler.

