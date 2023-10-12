What did Cory Mills do? Florida Republican declared American hero for THIS reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war and combat.

In order to assist with a more urgent problem—helping Americans leave war-torn Israel—at least one GOP senator will miss Wednesday's pivotal discussions about the House speaker situation. According to USA Today reports, Florida Republican Cory Mills has rescued up to 32 Americans who were stuck in Israel during the Hamas attack. Mills is seen departing Israel with a big group in a recently released photo.

Mills reportedly told The Floridan that he flew through the night to get to the conflict area and lend a hand. It is unknown if he has already left Israel or not. This is not the first time that Mills has stepped in, he had also helped the US troops to leave Afghanistan in the past.

Cory Mills helps American people stranded in war-struck Israel

The Floridan reported that Mills felt driven to act after Hamas struck Israel and is "helping and showing solidarity with our Israeli brethren and helping Americans evacuate." Cory Mills assisted the stranded Americans in Tel Aviv in crossing the border to Jordan, where they were able to arrange for flights back home. Additionally, the news source stated that Mills would soon launch a second rescue operation.

According to Mills' statement, President Joe Biden has chosen "'wokeness' over the freedoms and safety of Americans." According to reports, the weekend attacks claimed the lives of at least 14 Americans and the number of Americans being held captive by the Hamas has not been confirmed by the Biden administration.

Who is Cory Mills?

Cory is a husband, parent, patriot, former combatant, businessman, specialist on foreign affairs, and genuine American conservative. Cory is a fighter who wants to give "We The People" back their voice. Cory has devoted the majority of his adult life to serving our great country and fighting for the rights of American citizens and allies who have endured oppressive regimes.

Mills participated in Joint Special Operations Command's (JSOC) Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) 20 in Iraq while serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. You may have seen Cory Mills on Newsmax, Fox News, OANN, and many other media sites. He was a foreign policy specialist who was appointed by Trump to the Pentagon as a Department of Defense (DoD) advisor.

In addition to serving in the Kosovo Campaign in 2000 and providing intelligence to USAID and Department of State officials, Cory Mills has over 7 years of service in Iraq and almost 2 years of service in Afghanistan.

He also went to the front lines of Ukraine during the Russian invasion. In order to aid the Kurdish forces in northern Iraq in fending off future insurgencies, he also funded anti-terrorism assistance training for them. Sheriff Wayne Padgett gave Cory a plaque designating him as an Honorary Member of the Taylor County Sheriff's Office in 2020.

