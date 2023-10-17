What did DAZN US CEO say about KSI vs Tommy Fury match? Joe Markoswki expresses displeasure once again

On October 14, KSI and Tommy Fury faced off in a stunning fight that captivated fans worldwide, putting viewers on the tip of their seats for six intense rounds. The fight ended in a decision in which Tommy Fury was named the winner by majority decision but was later revised to a unanimous decision. However, controversy and commotion have gripped this high-profile match since, with many believing that KSI was unfairly denied a well-deserved victory as per Dexerto.

The aftermath of the most intense fight

The fight's aftermath has been defined by heated disagreement, with KSI - the YouTube celebrity turned boxer - openly disputing what he calls an outrageous judgment. Many fans saw this fight as little short of a robbery, a notion that was extensively shared on social media. Fury's point penalty in the third round, which exacerbated the debate about the outcome, was one critical incident that stoked the issue.

Notably, DAZN's US CEO, Joe Markowski, has joined the chorus of anger, calling the decision a "robbery" in the immediate aftermath of the bout. Markowski's discontent with the conclusion was evident, and he is now promoting a cause that has the potential to rewrite the story of this historic clash.

KSI and Tommy Fury’s epic encounter

"Stand by this. @KSI was robbed," Joe Markowski tweeted, repeating his prior remarks as per Dexerto. He has not only requested an appeal of the ruling but has also gone so far as to advocate for a rematch between the two online celebrities. His public call for action has not just kept the debate alive, but it has also rekindled the excitement and anticipation around KSI and Tommy Fury's big clash.

With the dust finally settling on this thrilling battle, the next moves for both competitors are unknown. Fans are left in uncertainty as KSI and Tommy Fury appear to be on opposing paths. Jake Paul, a fellow YouTuber turned boxer, is one name that continues to ring true in the world of boxing. The arrogant and confident Paul has teased an announcement about his next opponent for a December fight, and fans are more excited than ever to watch KSI compete alongside the dynamic American.

An unexpected turn of events

The surprising outcome of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout has not only heightened the animosity between the two combatants but has also fueled interest in the sport of boxing. It serves as a reminder of the powerful influence that online stars turned pugilists may have on the world of combat sports.

It would be fascinating to see how both teams respond as the desire for a rematch spreads throughout the boxing community. With his unyielding desire and Tommy Fury's own ambitions, KSI and Tommy Fury are clearly on a collision path. The disagreement over the choice just adds to the excitement for their next meeting.

In the end, whether or not KSI gets a second opportunity against Tommy Fury remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the contentious match has taken on a life of its own, attracting fans and refocusing attention on the ever-enthralling world of YouTube boxing. The story continues as fans await the outcome of KSI's appeal, keeping us all on the tip of our seats for what may be the most anxiously anticipated rematch in recent memory.

