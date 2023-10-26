What did Dillon Danis accuse Logan Paul of? Former escalates drama with contentious X post

The feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has been a prominent spectacle on social media for months, and it escalated when Paul got engaged to Danish model Nina Agdal. Danis seized the opportunity to attack Paul by constantly referencing Agdal in his tweets, escalating the online conflict. Paul, in defense of his fiancée, has even confessed that choosing Danis as his boxing opponent was a mistake, mainly because of Danis's social media campaign against Agdal.

Danis's accusation gains attention

While their boxing match took place over two weeks ago, Danis is still targeting Paul online, and his latest claim is causing a stir. On October 24, Danis posted a picture showing Logan Paul entering a restaurant with a brunette woman, as reported by Dexerto . The image, taken from an inconspicuous angle, raised questions about Paul's relationship with the woman. The fact that the woman is not Nina, who is known for her blonde hair, added fuel to the fire. Danis commented on the photo, suggesting that it doesn't look like Nina and questioned her status as the love of Logan's life.

Mike Majlak sets the record straight

Mike Majlak, co-host of IMPAULSIVE, stepped in to clear up the rumors. He revealed that the woman in the photo is his own girlfriend, not a secret lover of Logan Paul . Majlak humorously noted that he was MAD at Logan right now for being associated with his girlfriend during a brief absence. Mike Majlak is currently in a relationship with Sara Maughan, and their appearances together on Instagram demonstrate their affection for each other. He playfully commented on the situation, highlighting the absurdity of the ongoing feud and the rumors surrounding it.

As the feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis continues, Paul took the opportunity to boast about getting Danis fired from Bellator during his return to WWE Raw. The animosity between these two internet personalities appears to be far from over, with each of them seeking opportunities to one-up the other in their ongoing battle.

