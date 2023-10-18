What did Dillon Danis say about Drake? 'Hurt' MMA fighter sends descriptive message to popstar

After months of taunting one other on social media, mixed martial artist Dillon Danis and YouTube celebrity Logan Paul finally met in the ring on October 14. Due in particular to the fact that Danis had been relentlessly attacking Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, in a number of posts on Twitter, their fight was expected to be one of the most watched influencer-boxing bouts to date. Even well-known celebrities showed interest in this trending internet fight, with the likes of Canadian musician Drake betting a stunning $850,000 on Logan's knockout victory.

Drake places bet on Logan Paul and not his friend Dillon Danis

Despite all of Danis's boasting (and even cutting Paul's face with a microphone during a faceoff scuffle), Logan Paul ultimately won the match via DQ after his opponent attempted to use some grappling techniques inside the ring.

Drake made fun of Danis after he lost, joking about the huge payment he allegedly received as a result of Paul's impressive victory. In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, Danis addressed the subject when the show's host enquired about his thoughts on Drake's bet. He added, "Me and Drake were friends, so I didn't like how he supported Logan," and that Drake "has a new number now," so he couldn't get in touch with him to discuss it. Danis further added, “It’s messed up. Hopefully, he watches this and reaches out to me.”

The rapper, who is renowned for his problems with gambling, continued to bet, placing a hefty 850,000 bet on Paul winning by KO. Danis unfortunately lost because of the disqualification of the conflict. Danis and Drake have hung out together, so Danis still views Drake as a friend and is expecting Drake to get in touch with her to talk about this.

Unfortunately, Danis doesn't have Drake's current phone number; if he did, he would have gotten in touch with Drake already, as he said in the interview. It will be fascinating to see if Drake clarifies why he placed the wager against his friend.

Danis was defeated by Paul

Paul had an advantage over Danis from the opening bell, and the battle wasn't even close. Danis only managed to land 16 of the 108 total punches that the YouTube and WWE sensation landed, evidently doing less damage than the former grappling champion. Security had to enter the ring to stop things from getting out of hand in the last round after Danis attempted to perform a guillotine choke on Paul and the bout was deemed a no-contest.

