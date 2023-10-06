What did Dillon Danis say about Joe Rogan? Former UFC star left disappointed despite praise from latter

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, hosted by comedian and commentator Joe Rogan, has gained immense popularity over the years, thanks to its eclectic mix of guests, candid conversations, and unfiltered content. Securing an invitation to appear on the show is a coveted achievement, as Rogan is known for his meticulous selection process.

While he frequently features close friends and prominent figures from various fields, there are some notable exceptions. One such exception is Dillon Danis, a former UFC fighter and controversial personality. In this article, we delve into why Joe Rogan hasn't had Dillon Danis on the Joe Rogan Experience and explore the dynamics at play.

The world of Joe Rogan's guests

Joe Rogan's podcast has become a platform where diverse voices and opinions find a space to be heard. His guests range from scientists and authors to comedians and athletes, making the show appealing to a broad audience. However, the selection process for guest appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience is not as straightforward as it may seem. Rogan, in collaboration with his producers, handpicks individuals who bring intriguing and relevant topics to the table. This exclusive approach ensures that each episode is captivating and informative.

Dillon Danis, known for his involvement in mixed martial arts and his upcoming fight against Logan Paul, has been conspicuously absent from the Joe Rogan Experience. Despite his high-profile showdown with Logan Paul on October 14, Danis has not secured a spot on the podcast. This omission becomes all the more intriguing when considering that Joe Rogan himself praised Danis for his promotional efforts, calling him a "great" troll for his tactics in selling the fight.

During a recent appearance on Andrew Schulz's FLAGRANT podcast, Dillon Danis expressed his disappointment at not receiving an invitation to the Joe Rogan Experience. Danis, who described his relationship with Rogan as "close," mentioned, "He did give me eight tickets, front row, to his show at MSG though." While Danis appreciated the shoutout from Rogan, it's evident that he longs for a place at the JRE table.

Is a future appearance likely?

Although Dillon Danis hasn't appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience yet, it doesn't necessarily mean he'll never get the opportunity. Rogan's guest list is known for its ever-evolving nature, and future appearances are not entirely ruled out. Currently, Danis is focused on his fight with Logan Paul in the UK, but if he manages to secure a victory, it might serve as the perfect celebration and potentially pave the way for a coveted seat across from Joe Rogan's microphone.

While Dillon Danis continues to be left out of the Joe Rogan Experience guest list, the reasons behind this exclusion remain shrouded in mystery. The podcast's selective nature and Rogan's unique criteria for selecting guests mean that not everyone gets a chance to join the conversation. Nevertheless, Danis' close relationship with Rogan and his flair for promotion makes it plausible that we might see him on the show in the future, especially if he can capitalize on his upcoming bout's success.

