What did Dillon Danis say about Joe Rogan? MMA fighter gets hit by community note after taking swipe at podcast host

After months of anticipation, social media hype, and legal disputes, the much-anticipated brawl between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul took place on October 14. In the end, Logan Paul emerged victorious, leaving Dillon Danis struggling to make a significant impact on the fight. This clash between a former UFC fighter and a social media sensation lived up to its intense build-up but left many fans with mixed feelings about the outcome.

The one-sided bout: Logan Paul's victory

The fight's outcome was hardly a shock to those who followed the relentless trash talk and rivalry between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul. Danis, a skilled former jiu-jitsu world champion, found himself struggling to land meaningful punches throughout the match. By the end of four rounds, he had managed to connect only nine punches. At one point, Danis even threw himself to the ground, almost inviting Logan Paul to grapple with him. It was a move that showed the stark difference in their fighting skills.

Despite the clear defeat, Dillon Danis decided to take a victory lap on social media, asserting that he performed better than expected by not getting knocked out and going the distance. However, this self-congratulatory tone has backfired, with many criticizing Danis for his lackluster performance and his seemingly inflated sense of accomplishment.

Twitter backlash and misplaced jabs at Joe Rogan

As reported by Dexerto , Dillon Danis's post-fight comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) sparked a backlash, especially his swipe at Joe Rogan. He tweeted, "Where's everyone that said I wouldn't last a round? Even Joe Rogan called me Ben Askren?" However, this statement was quickly debunked by Twitter users, who clarified that Joe Rogan had never made a comparison of their fighting skills but merely noted that both Danis and Ben Askren had ventured into influencer fights for monetary gain.

The online response to Danis's post was far from sympathetic. Many users criticized his post-fight celebration and questioned his pride in a performance that saw him out-struck 80-9. Some labeled his actions as shameless, and others advised him to step away from the spotlight for a while to avoid further embarrassment.

The future for Dillon Danis and Joe Rogan

Despite the disappointment of his loss and the online ridicule, Dillon Danis remains a polarizing figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Joe Rogan has previously praised Danis for his trolling skills in the buildup to the fight, but it is unlikely that Danis's chances of securing an invitation to the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast have improved after this performance. Danis's persistence in trash-talking and his exaggerated sense of achievement may have done more harm than good for his reputation and future opportunities in the world of combat sports.

In the end, the bout between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul was more than just a fight; it was a clash of egos and a spectacle for social media audiences. As both fighters move forward, it remains to be seen whether Danis will learn from this experience or continue down the path of controversial self-promotion. And as for Joe Rogan, he's unlikely to forget the misplaced comparison anytime soon.

