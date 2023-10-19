What did Dillon Danis say about Logan Paul? MMA fighter sends Nina Agdal-related jibe towards YouTuber

The continuing conflict between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, has taken another fascinating turn. When boxing was in its early stages, the Paul brothers stated a wish to fight MMA icon Conor McGregor, who also happened to be Dillon Danis' longtime training partner. Now we come back to 2023, and the focus is mostly on Logan Paul and Dillon Danis's fierce rivalry, which culminated in a highly anticipated boxing battle on Prime Card, with Logan emerging victorious.

Heated exchanges and legal battles

Danis and Logan Paul's feud reached historic proportions in the run-up to their showdown. Danis constantly pursued Logan's fiancée, Nina Agdal, resulting in legal ramifications such as a lawsuit and a restraining order. Even after Logan's triumph in the ring, the lawsuit looms big. Logan Paul admitted that committing to fight Danis was a mistake, noting Danis' callous words regarding Nina.

Dillon Danis's unyielding resolve

Despite his defeat in the ring and a settlement offer on the table, Dillon Danis stays steadfast in his resolve. Danis responded to Logan Paul's statement of remorse for accepting the battle by adding, "I'm not done yet. You should've killed me when you had the chance." This response demonstrates Danis' stubbornness to back down and his determination to keep the battle going, leaving fans and followers anxiously awaiting the next installment of this online fight.

The settlement offer and Nina Agdal's response

Dillon Danis said that Nina Agdal had proposed a settlement of $400,000, adding another dimension to the current court dispute. Danis, on the other hand, turned down the offer with a provocative comment. Nina was previously rumored to be seeking at least $150,000 in damages as a result of Danis's tweets, which featured photographs of her with prior partners as well as some bogus images. The judicial actions surrounding these charges remain of attention and scrutiny.

The conflict between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers, notably Logan Paul, is far from over. Regardless of the outcome of their boxing battle, Danis' perseverance and will to keep the feud alive has fascinated the internet world. The court struggle with Nina Agdal adds to the complications of this drama, leaving fans and followers wondering what the future holds for these internet personas. One thing is evident as the internet fight intensifies and unfolds: this feud is far from ended.

