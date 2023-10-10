What did Donald Trump say about 'Hannibal Lecter'? Former US prez drops insane 'Silence of the Lambs' reference

Former President Donald Trump made an unexpected reference to the fictional character Hannibal Lecter during a recent Iowa rally, leading to some humorous confusion. While addressing his concerns about open border policies, Trump veered into the realm of entertainment, briefly forgetting the actor's name who portrayed the iconic cannibal. In an amusing twist, Trump referred to the character as Hannibal Lecter and proceeded to praise his acting skills.

The Real Anthony Hopkins' Stance

Contrary to Trump's claims, Anthony Hopkins, the esteemed actor behind Hannibal Lecter's chilling portrayal in The Silence of the Lambs, has never publicly expressed support for the former president. In fact, the actor, who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000, has maintained a neutral stance on political matters, explaining that he doesn't vote because he lacks trust in any political figure.

In his recent gaffe, Trump gushed, "You know why I like him? Because he said on television on one of the – 'I love Donald Trump.' So I love him. I love him. I love him. He said that a long time ago, and once he said that, he was in my camp, I was in his camp. I don’t care if he was the worst actor, I’d say he was great to me."

Hopkins’ Motion Toward Trump

However, Anthony Hopkins' actual opinion of Trump is far from what Trump suggested. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Hopkins expressed his skepticism about politics, stating, "We've never got it right, human beings. We are all a mess, and we're very early in our evolution." These remarks reflect Hopkins' general disinterest in political endorsements or affiliations.

Moreover, it's worth noting that other actors who have portrayed Hannibal Lecter, such as Mads Mikkelsen and Brian Cox, have voiced strong criticism of Donald Trump. Brian Cox, in particular, did not mince words, referring to Trump as "such a f***ing a**hole" and accusing him of being "so full of s**t."

Donald Trump's mix-up between Hannibal Lecter and Anthony Hopkins at the Iowa rally provided an unexpected moment of amusement. However, it's essential to clarify that Anthony Hopkins has never publicly supported Trump, and his actual stance on politics is one of skepticism and disinterest. This incident serves as a reminder of the occasional unpredictability of political speeches and the need for fact-checking in the age of information.

