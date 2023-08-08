What did Donald Trump say about Megan Rapinoe and USWNT after World Cup loss? All you need to know

Donald Trump has turned out to be one of those who is absolutely enjoying USWNT’s exit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. After the team was surprisingly eliminated from the Women's World Cup by Sweden, Trump suddenly revived his rivalry with soccer stars.

The defending champions had struggled throughout the competition in Australia and New Zealand, barely making it out of their group before falling to the Swedes on Sunday in a nail-biting shootout that ended 5-4. It was the team's earliest-ever elimination from the competition.

ALSO READ: Where will the Women's World Cup 2023 final take place? Venue details, schedule, and timings explored

Donald Trump takes a dig at Megan Rapinoe

Trump, who has an array of legal issues, gleefully reacted to Rapinoe's predicament by trolling the club and the football player. Trump tweeted after the team’s defeat, “The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close, WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!! MAGA"

Rapinoe, a striker, missed a key fourth penalty attempt that, had it been successful, would have advanced the USWNT to the quarterfinals. Rapinoe, who will retire after this season, ended her illustrious career instead on a sour note.

Trump and Rapinoe's War of Words

Just before the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, Rapinoe first caught Trump's notice when she referred to herself as a walking protest against the Trump administration. In an interview, Rapinoe gave in which she declared that she would not be visiting the White House infuriated the then-president to the point that he became enraged. She also suggested to her teammates that they think before receiving any awards from the Trump administration.

The interview pissed the president, who had already voiced his displeasure about her pointed silence during the national anthem prior to games. Ever since then, the two have been at war of words against each other. Megan’s girlfriend has also constantly supported her protest against Trump. Rapinoe did eventually visit the White House in March 2021but only after the request of President Joe Biden.

ALSO READ: Who is Doug Emhoff? All about US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband