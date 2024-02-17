Donald Trump was ruled liable for more than $350 million in damages, plus an additional $100 million in interest in a civil fraud lawsuit. Legal experts predict that even a guy with the former president's riches would suffer from this decision.

Donald Trump prohibited from acting as a company's director

As per the verdict, Donald Trump is prohibited from serving as a director of a company in the state of New York for three years. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, his sons, were also asked to pay a USD 4 million fine apiece. They have been prohibited from holding director positions for the past two years.

In a trial that concluded in January, Trump and his two adult sons were previously found guilty of artificially inflating the worth of their properties by hundreds of millions of dollars. However, Trump and his sons have denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump calls the lawsuit a 'witch hunt'

The former US president has referred to the lawsuit as a political witch hunt and a scam on him. Mr. Trump is expected to file an appeal, which would halt the ruling until a higher court considers the matter, although he denies committing fraud.

However, he still must pay the entire sum within 30 days if he wants to avoid paying the fine or having his assets taken while the appeal is being processed. Just a few weeks after the case's concluding arguments, Judge Arthur Engoron rendered his verdict, capping a trial that lasted many months.

Advertisement

Can Trump afford the fine?

According to Forbes Magazine, Trump reportedly had a $2.6 billion overall net worth. His net worth was estimated by the New York Attorney General's Office to be $2 billion in 2021. In other words, a $354.9 million fine would deduct between 14 and 17 percent of his earnings.

However, he must also pay $83.3 million to writer E Jean Carroll for a separate defamation lawsuit that was settled in January. He's also paying a lot of money to attorneys because he has four criminal cases pending in both federal and state courts. It's possible that Trump cannot afford these financial issues, which total more than $500 million.

To avoid paying the entire fine up front, Mr. Trump may attempt to obtain a bond, which is a third-party assurance that he can afford it. That would be many more millions of dollars for him, plus interest and other charges. He would probably have to provide collateral as well.

ALSO READ: Who is Ryan Trahan? Everything to know about YouTuber as he goes viral for wearing Apple Vision Pro for 50 hours straight