What did Elon Musk say about AOC? Reason behind tech mogul calling politician 'not that smart' revealed

Elon Musk has reignited his dispute with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) after she made statements equating the current migrant situation in New York City to immigration via Ellis Island in the early twentieth century, according to the New York Post. Musk replied by labeling AOC as "not that smart," adding to their long history of social media feuds.

AOC's immigration comparison

In a video released on her Instagram account, AOC stated that the current stream of immigrants to New York City was substantially fewer than the daily flood of immigrants via Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954, which totaled over 12 million people. Her remarks were intended to downplay the present immigration situation.

Social media backlash

AOC's attempt to draw parallels between past immigration and the current issue prompted criticism on social media, with some claiming she was comparing legal immigration through Ellis Island to the influx of undocumented migrants crossing the southern border.

On social media, according to the New York Post, conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair slammed AOC's comparison, pointing out the disparities between legal immigration at Ellis Island and the flow of undocumented migrants. Elon Musk was intrigued by St. Clair's remark.

Musk's history of trolling AOC

In response to Ashley St. Clair's post, Elon Musk stated, "She's just not that smart," referring to AOC. The Tesla CEO's response adds to a history of social media clashes between the two popular personalities.

Elon Musk has a history of using social media to mock Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. When AOC tweeted about "some billionaire with an ego problem," Musk reacted sarcastically, "Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," to which AOC responded playfully, explaining that she was talking to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as per the New York Post.

The current immigration crisis

Since April of the previous year, New York City has seen an influx of nearly 116,000 undocumented migrants who entered illegally from Mexico and sought refuge in the United States. A significant number of these refugees are being housed in city shelters and local motels. Mayor Eric Adams estimates that the city will need to spend over $12 billion in the next three years to provide food and lodging for these migrants, who must wait months for work permits.

AOC's comments on sanctions and responsibility

According to AOC, Senator Marco Rubio's sanctions against Venezuela are partly to blame for the present migrant issue. As reported by the New York Post, she argued that the sanctions pushed people to the southern border of the United States. Subsequently, she admitted that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was equally at fault for the influx.

