What did Elon Musk say about potential fight with Mark Zuckeburg? Tech titan issues bold challenge

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and The Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan discussed a variety of issues on the latter's podcast show recently, including cars, mixed martial arts, and the ever-controversial subject of cancel culture.

However, soon after the two-hour mark, Musk addressed the planned battle between him and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which was one of the most exciting parts of the podcast. Many people were excited about this much-anticipated confrontation between tech titans, yet it never happened. Nonetheless, Musk's latest words indicate that he is still up for the challenge as seen in the podcast.

Musk's willingness to fight anytime, anywhere

During the podcast, Musk stated his enthusiasm to square off against Zuckerberg, adding, "I don't need any time." he said he is prepared to do anything at any time, anywhere in the globe. Musk's self-assurance extended to his martial arts abilities, as he said that he had studied judo, Taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and even street fighting. This revelation adds another element of excitement to the hypothetical bout, demonstrating that Musk is more than just a tech genius; he feels he can hold his own in a physical encounter.

Musk's advantage and playful banter

Musk also referred to the physical aspects of a battle with Zuckerberg throughout the conversation. He noted that his height advantage may impede Zuckerberg's grappling abilities, making submission movements like an armbar more difficult for the taller Meta CEO. This humorous banter adds an engaging aspect to the conversation, piquing the interest of followers who wonder how such a confrontation may play out.

Beyond the fight: Musk's musings on Twitter and the ‘Woke Mind Virus’

While Musk and Zuckerberg's impending spat was a hot subject, the podcast also discussed Musk's purchase of Twitter, which he has now renamed X. Musk reminisced on his year-long ownership of the social media platform and talked about what he called the "woke mind virus" that he believes is spreading on social media.

The podcast also included a pizza break, with Musk and Rogan eating a controversial pizza topping combo - double anchovies and double pineapple.

