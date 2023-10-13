What did Elon Musk say about potential return on Joe Rogan's podcast? Billionaire teases much-anticipated appearance

Few shows have climbed to the heights of the Joe Rogan Experience, hosted by the versatile Joe Rogan, in the dynamic world of podcasts. It's a place where open talks with fascinating people from all walks of life have become the norm. And if there is one topic that the entire world is looking forward to, it is the return of the mysterious billionaire, Elon Musk as per the Sport Bible.

Musk’s first appearance on Joe Rogan

Musk first appeared on the JRE stage in 2018, in a remarkable session that covered themes ranging from artificial intelligence to Musk's SpaceX goals. Their final meeting in 2021, just after Joe Rogan signed a blockbuster agreement with Spotify, captivated viewers worldwide. It was a fascinating conversation that sparked debates on electric automobiles, space travel, and Musk's views on humanity's future.

The Twitterverse exploded recently when Musk hinted at a possible comeback to Joe Rogan's program. "You gotta go back on Joe Rogan!" said one admirer. According to the Sport Bible, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk answered with a tantalizing "Will do." It's safe to say that the Twitterverse was blazing with excitement, with fans and aficionados alike anxiously awaiting this much-anticipated meeting.

A surprising study has emerged

However, unexpected research has emerged amid all the excitement, providing light on a pretty unique facet of the Joe Rogan Experience's appeal. According to Change Research, over 1,000 people aged 18 to 34 were polled about their opinions on their partner's podcast choices. The findings raised some eyebrows, indicating that 55% of women thought it was a "red flag" if their significant other listened to the Joe Rogan Experience, whilst just 35% of males felt the same way about their female relationships.

This difference of viewpoint has prompted a heated controversy among podcast fans. Some suggest that the Joe Rogan Experience's material may be regarded as controversial by some groups, notably women. While the show has addressed a wide range of issues, it has also had its fair share of controversy, which might explain these opposing perspectives.

Musk’s appearance has drawn massive attention

Nonetheless, it's worth noting that Elon Musk's appearances on the JRE have constantly drawn a lot of attention and interest. Musk, a visionary entrepreneur known for pushing the frontiers of innovation, has previously spoken of electric automobiles, space travel, and the possibility of humanity becoming a multi-planetary species. His distinct viewpoint, along with Rogan's relaxed and probing interviewing approach, has made their chats a must-see for many.

As the world awaits Musk's return to the Joe Rogan Experience, it's critical to recognize the platform's importance. With millions of listeners worldwide, the JRE has become a center for debates that frequently cross traditional borders, providing a glimpse into the minds and ideas of some of the world's most significant personalities.

While the study's findings may imply that podcasts are a "turn-off" for some, it's crucial to realize that the podcast landscape is wide, diversified, and has something for everyone. Podcasts, such as the Joe Rogan Experience, are essential components of modern media, stimulating dialogues and serving as a forum for information exchange.

