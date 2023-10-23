What did Elon Musk say about Wikipedia? World's richest man makes controversial offer to website

Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world, is the CEO of several of the largest companies, including SpaceX, a company devoted to space research, and Tesla, a manufacturer of electric vehicles. And ever since, taking control of Twitter and eventually renaming it to X, billionaire Elon Musk has been making headlines.

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX frequently makes remarks on the microblogging site that pique the interest of people all over the world. The millionaire recently offered Wikipedia 1 billion dollars in exchange for changing their name.

ALSO READ: 'I love milk so much': Jeff Bezos' old Amazon review leaves Elon Musk amused

Elon Musk offers money on one condition

Elon Musk, the owner of X (previously Twitter), made an unexpected suggestion for Wikipedia. Musk made an offer of USD1 billion to the online encyclopedia if it agreed to rename itself "Dickipedia" in what he called the "interests of accuracy." The billionaire's demand also included a requirement that the name change be in effect for at least a year.

A user urged Wikipedia to proceed with the name change, and Mr. Musk added the requirement. "Wikipedia, please do it! The user stated, "You can always change it back after you collect. The millionaire responded, "One-year minimum. I mean, I'm not a fool."

What is the exact feud between Elon Musk and Wikipedia?

According to Complex, Musk's kind donation comes after a tweet in which he criticized the Wikimedia Foundation for their pleas for financial support. It "certainly isn't needed to operate Wikipedia," he asserted. You can fit a copy of the full text on your phone, literally. He pointed out that the vast sums donated did not appear to be required for the platform's operating expenses and publicly questioned the motivation behind Wikipedia's fundraising attempts.

Wikipedia and Musk have a long history. According to information from Business Insider, Jimmy Wales, a co-founder of Wikipedia, attacked Elon Musk in May for his choice to censor specific content on X before Turkey's presidential election. The article also claims that under Musk's direction, the social media platform reportedly complied more readily with censorship and surveillance requests from the government. Musk was criticized in May by Jimmy Wales, a co-founder of Wikipedia, for caving into Turkish government pressure and limiting content on X (previously Twitter) before that nation's presidential election.

ALSO READ: Is Elon Musk planning to remove X access from Europe? Real reason revealed