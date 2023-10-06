What did George Tyndall do? Maligned former USC gynecologist found dead

In a shocking turn of events, George Tyndall, a former gynecologist at the University of Southern California (USC), who had been facing 29 counts of sex crimes, has surrendered his medical license. The Medical Board of California confirmed this development, marking another chapter in the ongoing saga surrounding Tyndall's alleged sexual misconduct.

Tyndall's career at USC spanned nearly three decades until his termination in 2017. The allegations against him center on accusations of inappropriate touching by 16 patients during his tenure at USC's campus health clinic. The misconduct reportedly occurred between 2009 and 2016, with the alleged victims ranging in age from 17 to 29 years old.

The Shocking Surrender of George Tyndall's Medical License

The surrender of Tyndall's medical license, effective last Thursday, comes after its suspension due to the serious allegations against him. The charges he faces include 18 counts of sexual assault and 11 counts of sexual battery, making this a deeply troubling case.

In a tragic twist, Tyndall was found dead in his home, as reported by his attorney. A friend who became concerned after Tyndall failed to answer his phone discovered him "unresponsive" and "cold to the touch." The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with investigations pending from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

A Tragic Turn of Events: Tyndall's Mysterious Death

Tyndall had pleaded not guilty to the 29 counts of sex crimes, and he was eagerly awaiting his day in court, according to his attorney. His sudden passing represents a somber development in a case that had already cast a long shadow over USC and the medical community.

In 2021, USC reached a record-setting $1.1 billion settlement to resolve numerous lawsuits stemming from the sexual abuse allegations against Tyndall. This historic settlement, which involved 710 former patients of Tyndall, stands as one of the largest sexual abuse settlements against any university and the largest personal injury settlement in university history.

The surrender of Tyndall's medical license and his subsequent death have added yet more complexity and sadness to a case that has rocked both the medical and educational worlds. The victims and their families continue to seek justice and closure, while the legacy of this disturbing chapter in USC's history remains etched in the annals of higher education.

