Nov 06, 2023
In an unexpected turn of events during an EU ministers' conference in Berlin, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grli-Radman found himself at the focus of a media controversy after kissing his German colleague, Annalena Baerbock. What appeared to be a kind and spontaneous action suddenly became a source of contention, generating criticism and debate as per BBC News. 

An unconventional greeting 

Grli-Radman shook hands with Baerbock before leaning in for a short kiss on her cheek as the meeting began. This seemingly innocuous gesture of friendship surprised many, raising concerns about propriety in diplomatic circles. Rada Boric, a women's rights activist, was quick to express her displeasure, calling the gesture exceedingly improper. 

Grlić-Radman's defense 

According to BBC News, Grli-Radman justified his conduct in reaction to the mounting outrage, describing the kiss as a "warm, human approach to a colleague." He went on to apologize for the discomfort of the situation and stated that it was not his goal to offend anyone. His actions, however, have sparked a more in-depth assessment of gender relations and limitations within the diplomatic community. 

A glimpse into Grlić-Radman's career 

Gordan Grli-Radman's employment path before this occurrence displays a varied background. He was born in Prisoje, near Tomislavgrad, in what was then Yugoslavia, and received a bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Zagreb. He completed his schooling by studying international affairs and eventually earning a Ph.D. He also worked in Switzerland and was an active member of the Croatian diaspora community. 

Grli-Radman worked in a variety of roles during his career, including at Croatian embassies in Bulgaria and Hungary. His expertise in Central European matters led to his nomination as Ambassador to Germany in 2017 and, later, as Minister of Foreign and European matters in Andrej Plenkovi's Cabinet. 

The diplomatic sphere frequently functions under unwritten standards and unspoken conventions, and Grli-Radman's activities raise concerns about how these norms are changing in the setting of gender dynamics. While some may claim that the kiss was an innocent and kind gesture, others see it as a violation of professional boundaries, especially in the #MeToo age, when workplace conduct and gender sensitivity are being closely scrutinized. 

