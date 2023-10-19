What did IShowSpeed say about his Twitch unban? Star streamer opens up to fans after 2 year return

IShowSpeed is one of the youngest and most popular streamers. Speed first gained fame on Twitch, where he quickly became everyone's favorite. However, his channel was permanently banned in December 2021 as a result of an outburst Speed had while streaming alongside Adin Ross.

Since then, IShowSpeed has positioned himself on YouTube, where he still holds the title of one of the platform's most popular broadcasters. However, a wholly unexpected event occurred in October 2023.

On October 10, followers of Speed's Twitch channel noticed that it had been unbanned. This information was released after Twitch CEO Dan Clancy recently mentioned giving some permanently banned streamers a "second chance," though it's currently unknown why he was allowed to return.

IShowSpeed says he was a kid when he got banned

Over a week has passed since then, and on October 18, Speed recognized the big news in a YouTube stream. Speed announced to his fans during his stream that he had at long last been unbanned and then he navigated to his account to show it off.

The streamer continued by describing how much he had changed in the over two years since his account was banned, a period in which he had also signed an exclusive contract with Rumble to produce his own program alongside Kai Cenat.

Speed was heard saying, “It’s been two years, y’all. It’s been two damn years, and I’m finally unbanned. It took a long damn time. I was sixteen, chat! I was sixteen the last time I got banned. I got banned when I was a young kid, when I was sixteen years old. But chat, I’m different now. I’m a grown man. I’m mature. …I’m different now"

About IShowSpeed

Social media star IShowSpeed is popular for his publicity gimmicks, hilarious films, and livestreaming on offbeat topics. He has around 20.6M subscribers on YouTube. Even though Speed hasn't even streamed on Twitch since being unbanned, his profile has racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. Fans have been keeping an eye on Speed even though he hasn't yet started broadcasting on his account since they never know when he might decide to start.

