What did Jeff Wilson do? US senator arrested in Hong Kong over THESE serious charges

An American lawmaker was detained in Hong Kong for bringing a rifle into the city, which he has defended as an "honest mistake." According to the charge sheet, Jeff Wilson, a senator from Washington state, was detained on Saturday at Hong Kong International Airport and accused of carrying a firearm without a permit.

It is a crime that carries a potential 14-year prison sentence and a fine of almost $12,000, according to the charge. Wilson appeared at the Sha Tin Magistrates' Court on Monday, and according to the public broadcaster RTHK, he was granted bail.

Jeff Wilson claims to have carried the gun by mistake

In a statement posted on his website, the Republican state senator said he did not realize his pistol was in his briefcase. This oversight happened as he was packing for a five-week Southeast Asia vacation with his wife. "It was an honest mistake. And I expect a speedy resolution to the matter," Wilson added.

In the statement, Wilson also added that he "discovered the weapon mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong." Per the statement, he "passed through airport security in Portland, not realizing his pistol was in his briefcase, and baggage screeners failed to note it."

When the plane touched down in Hong Kong, Wilson claims in his official response, he "immediately went to customs officials and called their attention to the issue."

Who is Senator Jeff Wilson?

Jeff Wilson attended high school in Longview before going on to Western Washington University, where he studied history and business. He has served on various boards and commissions throughout his career, emphasizing community involvement. He is a fervent supporter of boosting the economy, creating jobs, and preserving southwest Washington's high standard of living.

Wilson, who has a strong belief in open and accountable governance, believes the Legislature should represent the people's interests and values. Jeff Wilson serves as the commissioner for the Port of Longview in addition to being elected to the Senate in 2020.

