What did Jenni Hermoso say about Luis Rubiales? Spanish football chief's mother's comments stir further drama

Safe to say, a storm has erupted in Spain and the world of football that shows no signs of dying down in the eight days after Spanish FA director Luis Rubiales took World Cup player Jenni Hermosa and forcedly kissed her in front of shocked onlookers. The President of the Spanish FA was suspended yesterday after his contentious kiss with Jenni Hermoso, and the matter has now descended into an all-out conflict. The fate of Luis Rubiales hangs in the balance as a result of 'disciplinary proceedings,' according to FIFA, the Lionesses, and RFEF. However, none could have foreseen the events that transpired, with Rubiales accusing Hermoso of "false feminism" and Hermoso calling his acts sexist.

ALSO READ: Who is Luis Rubiales? Taking a closer look at controversy involving Spanish football chief

Luis Rubiales' mother defends him

In order to support her son, Ángeles Béjar, the mother of Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish Football Federation, began a hunger fast on Sunday. Béjar also said in a statement that a solution must be found to the "inhumane and bloody hunt that is being carried out against her son with something he does not deserve. She also asserted that her strike would continue until a solution was found and her son got justice.

Talking about the kiss and allegations by Hermoso, Béjar said, "There is no sexual abuse since there is consent on both sides, as the images prove. Why they're taking it out on him and what is behind this whole story."

Advertisement

Hermoso says the kiss was without consent

Hermoso recently stated in a statement how 'weak' she felt following her Sunday kiss with Rubiales. The 33-year-old refused to accept that the kiss was with consent, saying that she was the 'victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act.' She said, "'The situation shocked me given the celebrations that were taking place at the moment, and with the passage of time and after delving a little deeper into those initial feelings. 'I feel the need to report this incident because I believe that no person, in any work, sports or social setting should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviors."

Hermoso also stated that in spite of her own sentiments, she had been under pressure to issue a statement that would support Rubiales' actions from the RFEF and others.



ALSO READ: Top 5 highest earning tennis players right now; Carlos Alcaraz features on list amongst others