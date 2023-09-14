What did Jojo Siwa say about Colleen Bollinger? Youth icon draws flak after showing support for YouTuber

JoJo Siwa is a true online celebrity who rose to prominence in the late 2010s after appearing on the hit reality TV series Dance Moms. Siwa has a large following due to her bright demeanor and love of all things dazzling, glittery, and rainbow. Siwa has recorded her own music, been on tour, and came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

Siwa has established herself as a role model for youth all around the world, but the YouTuber is now facing backlash for her newest statements regarding one of the people she worked with.

JoJo Siwa discusses her bond with Miranda Sings

Siwa discussed her acquaintance with now-disgraced YouTuber Colleen Ballinger on a September 12 episode of Howie Mandel's podcast. The two have already collaborated on numerous occasions and, as stated by Jojo Siwa, have known one another since she was twelve years old.

Listeners were taken aback by this revelation, given that Ballinger is presently under investigation for reportedly grooming numerous of her teenage fans. Ballinger's tour was canceled as a result of the allegations, and the influencer hasn't spoken out since recording an apologetic video that was panned by the internet during the summer.

Siwa comments on the allegations against Colleen

Jojo Siwa defended Ballinger, adding that "the internet can take a lie and run so far with it, so far, to the point where you just can't do anything about it." "I know Colleen very, very well, and I think Colleen's work for the internet is incredible," she concluded. "I think her creativity is amazing." Miranda Sings is a comedic character. And I think it's incredibly difficult to be a character where people see you as a real human underneath that character."

"She's really cool, you know?" And the thing is, I believe the internet was able to capitalize on her cancellation, and they continue to do so. It's not okay because most of it is based on lies. And seeing it hurts me." Siwa has received a barrage of criticism from commentators who are upset that she has stood up for such a divisive figure.

