What did Jonathan Majors' driver say in court about the actor's alleged assault on Grace Jabbari? Exploring his comments in the trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to harassment and domestic assault.

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors' trial is now in its second week, with more witnesses taking the stand following the four days of nonstop testimony last week from his accuser and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. After a fight with his now-ex-girlfriend in March, Jonathan Majors was taken into custody in Manhattan on charges of assault and harassment.

During the latest hearing, Jabbari was labeled as the aggressor in the altercation between the former couple by the driver of the vehicle where the alleged assault occurred. Among the other witnesses from today's hearing were two of the three people Jabbari met that evening on the street.

What did Jonathan Majors' driver say about the altercation?

The driver of the car, who saw Jabbari and Majors fight and was identified as Naveed Sarwar in court on Monday with the help of an Urdu interpreter, claimed that the actor's ex-girlfriend was the aggressor in the altercation.

Sarwar claimed in court that he was hired to serve as the actor's driver. It was his responsibility to take the couple to the Brooklyn Academy of Music and then to a dinner restaurant.

According to Sarwar, the former couple appeared to be good with one another until the evening when Jabbari saw a text message on Majors' phone, which made her angry and ultimately led to an argument between the two.

According to Variety, Sarwar informed the court, "I had a feeling that something was happening in the backseat." "[Jabbari] opened the door when I arrived at Canal and Centre Street because [Majors] wanted to get rid of him.When the car stopped, I could see they were fighting. He was attempting to let her go."

The fight between Majors and Jabbari, their getaway from Sarwar's car, and the 30-year-old dancer's encounter with three strangers on the street were all captured on camera footage that was shown in court. Sarwar claimed, "He was attempting to throw her in the car." "I do remember [Majors] pushing her back into the car to get rid of her."

In his testimony, Sarwar seemed to support the assertions made by the actor's lawyers, saying that Jabbari struck Majors in his car. Judge Michael Gaffey, the presiding judge, warned him at this point to just describe what he witnessed that evening.

Jabbari's testimony

Jabbari told the jury last week during four days of testimony that during their relationship, her boyfriend of more than a year and a half had frequently lapsed into easy rage and aggression, and that on March 25, they had gotten into a physical altercation that resulted in his arrest.

