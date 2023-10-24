What did Joseph Emerson do? Off-duty pilot charged for attempt to murder for THIS bizarre reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mass murder attempts.

In an unexpected turn of circumstances, an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot found himself at the heart of a mid-flight drama that has shocked the country. After a shocking occurrence unfolded during a normal flight, 44-year-old pilot Joseph David Emerson has been charged with over 80 counts of attempted murder. Here's a deeper look at what went down as per NBC News.

An unfathomable act

Alaska Airlines Flight 2059, operated by its subsidiary Horizon Air, took off from Everett, Washington, on an apparently routine Sunday evening en route to San Francisco. Nobody on board could have predicted the unexpected turn of events that would occur. While the jet was traveling at altitude, Joseph Emerson, an off-duty pilot on the flight deck's jump seat, attempted to turn off the plane's engines.

Emerson reportedly attempted to interrupt the working of the engines, jeopardizing the lives of everyone on board in a genuinely odd and terrible turn of events. The crisis might have spiraled out of control, but the Horizon Air captain and first officer's fast thinking and decisive actions saved the day. They were able to restrain Emerson and retake control of the plane, averting tragedy.

The response from the skies

The in-flight event was not only scary for the passengers and crew; it also presented difficulties for air traffic control. The pilot's distress call and the seriousness of the situation are revealed in audio recordings of the plane's conversations with air traffic control. "We've got the guy who tried to shut down the engines out of here," the pilot reported to air traffic control. "Other than that, we want law enforcement as soon as we get on the ground and parked."

The flight crew's calm and professional response, as well as their teamwork with air traffic control, were critical in ensuring the safety of those on board and the successful diversion of the aircraft to Portland International Airport.

The arrest and charges

According to NBC News, when the plane touched down safely, law police acted quickly. Joseph David Emerson was detained by Port of Portland police and now faces a slew of severe accusations. According to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office records, Emerson has been charged with 83 counts of attempted murder, 83 charges of reckless endangerment, and one case of endangering an aircraft. The accusations emphasize the seriousness of his acts and the possible danger he presented to the passengers on that flight.

Aftermath and ongoing investigations

Following this incredible occurrence, the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) immediately initiated investigations. The FBI has informed the public that there is no ongoing threat as a result of this event, and no injuries have been recorded. The FAA, on the other hand, is working closely with Alaska and Horizon Airlines and is assisting with ongoing law enforcement investigations.

In an astonishing turn of events, the FAA's notifications to airlines following the incident underlined that this security problem is unrelated to current world events. This emphasizes the incident's odd and isolated aspect, which has many perplexed by Emerson's behavior.

All passengers, who were undoubtedly frightened by the mid-air incident, were permitted to continue their journey on a subsequent aircraft. Alaska Airlines expressed its appreciation for the professionalism of the Horizon flight crew, as well as the tolerance and cooperation of its passengers during this terrifying ordeal.

