What did Julie Andrews say about Dick Van Dyke? Exploring their unique bond in Mary Poppins

During the two-hour CBS special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, Julie Andrews, the renowned 88-year-old actress, reminisced about her wonderful first meeting with Dick Van Dyke during rehearsals for the beloved 1964 musical Mary Poppins. As Andrews revealed her memories, it became clear that the two great actors' bond extended beyond the screen as per PEOPLE.

Daunting beginnings and instant bond

Andrews presented a vivid image of the early September day when she first met Van Dyke on the Disney team's outdoor set. The blistering heat and a homemade canopy for shade set the tone for what would be a life-changing event for both actors. Andrews, a newbie to the film industry, described his first contact as daunting. Despite the terrible circumstances, she admitted that Van Dyke's warmth and real sweetness made the difficult work much more tolerable. The connection between the two performers appeared to ignite quickly, establishing the groundwork for an extraordinary collaboration.

As they journeyed into the enchanted realm of Mary Poppins, Andrews remembers moments of laughter and friendship with Van Dyke. Andrews claimed to faint with laughter several times while learning the dance to Jolly Holiday, owing to Van Dyke's irrepressible sense of humor. She remembered how much she enjoyed seeing him imitate animated penguins and change into a fantastic chimney sweep. The film was a very joyous experience for the entire crew, she said, and Van Dyke's distinct style gave an extra element of charm to the production.

A unique style and Hollywood debut

Andrews commended Van Dyke's completely original style, which makes him totally unique in the entertainment world when reflecting on his career. She expressed her appreciation for having him by her side during her initial foray into Hollywood, underlining the good fortune she had in working with such a skilled and varied actor. The duo's on-screen chemistry, as well as their true friendship that blossomed off-screen, surely contributed to the ongoing popularity of Mary Poppins.

In an unexpected turn of events, Dick Van Dyke, who had no idea the CBS special was more than just a typical press interview, was overwhelmed by the acknowledgment of his outstanding 75-year career in show business. Van Dyke admitted that realizing his accomplishments took some time to take in, expressing both humility and awe. His astonishment and gratitude emphasized the true passion and devotion that have powered his long career in the entertainment industry.

The story of Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke's collaboration in Mary Poppins exemplifies the magic that can be generated when two outstanding talents unite. Beyond the written words and rehearsed dances, their quick friendship and shared laughter added to the film's enduring beauty. As we commemorate Dick Van Dyke's incredible career, it's evident that his collaboration with Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins is a treasured chapter in cinematic history.

