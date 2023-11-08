What did Julie Boxley do? Michigan woman charged with multiple counts after shocking crimes are revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

Last week, a Michigan woman was arrested on suspicion of plotting to murder a popular local butcher shop owner. The intended murder plot allegedly involved the same heinous method she had previously used when she was accused of setting her husband on fire while he was sleeping.

In relation to the death of her roommate and employer, Glenn Andrews, earlier this year, Julie Boxley, 52, was charged with first-degree murder and arson on Friday, according to online court documents. On November 27, she is expected to appear in court over Andrews' death.

What did Julie Boxley do?

Andrews, a 72-year-old butcher, was inside when his house was suspiciously set on fire in March. Two weeks later, he passed away from his injuries. He was the proprietor of Glenn's Smokehouse in Ishpeming, a Northern Peninsula community, where he offered gourmet meats.

According to Jill, the couple's daughter, Boxley moved in with Andrews and his wife, Linda, just before the fire to assist in taking care of her. Before relocating to the neighboring county of Alger, the suspected pyromaniac worked as a caregiver for Linda for many years. There, she was accused of dousing her spouse with a liquid and hurling a match at him.

Jill told the NewYork Post, "One day, she showed up on his front door and asked, "Do you still need help? I need a job. And he said sure, and she said, 'I also need a place to live,' and we thought this is amazing."

How did Julie Boxley try to kill her spouse?

In testimony, her spouse James Boxley stated that she threw matches and poured a substance on him while he was sleeping. James Boxley claims he threw the burning blanket out the window, but his wife kept storming at him, screaming that she hated him and lighting matches.

Defense attorney Jennifer France stated in August that when the judge determined there was sufficient evidence to schedule a trial, "Ms. Boxley has a history of mental illness, and I think that when we get all the stuff back from the forensic center, we will all see how severely ill she was at the time."

For the attack on her husband, Boxley was charged with assault with an intent to murder and substantial bodily harm, which are less serious offenses than murder. Her pretrial is slated for next month after she entered a not-guilty plea.

