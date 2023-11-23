What did Justin Bieber say about wife Hailey on her birthday? Exploring his emotional post online

In the whirlwind of celebrity life, love reigns supreme. Justin Bieber marked Hailey's 27th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, offering an intimate glimpse into their relationship that resonated with fans and fellow celebs.

A sweet serenade: Justin's romantic gesture

In a world where public figures frequently keep their personal lives private, Justin Bieber broke the norm by paying a touching and passionate tribute to his loving wife. The singer, who recently turned 29, acknowledged his deep admiration in a beautiful Instagram post. Justin planted soft kisses on Hailey's forehead and lips in a black-and-white video, creating a love montage that embodied the spirit of their relationship.

The video was accompanied by a caption that warmed the hearts of followers all across the world. "Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful. And I'm the lucky one that gets all of you," Justin wrote, revealing his affection for Hailey. The honesty in his statements struck a chord with fans, underscoring the couple's genuine connection.

Balloons, cake, and a Rhode-themed affair: Hailey's special day

As the Rhode Skin founder celebrated her birthday, the day was filled with wonderful offerings from her husband and crew. Hailey was welcomed with an eye-catching display of balloons and a perfectly created Rhode-themed cake surrounded with flickering candles. The attention to detail demonstrated not just the grandeur of the party, but also Justin and the team's dedication to making Hailey's day really memorable.

Hailey, for her part, expressed her appreciation on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her emotions as she turned 27. "Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cozy" she added, allowing people to share in the warmth of her birthday wishes.

Celebrity wishes: A star-studded affirmation

Justin's Instagram post was not the only expression of love Hailey got on her birthday. Kim Kardashian shared a black and white photograph of herself with Hailey and Kendall Jenner as part of the celebration. Kardashian praised Hailey in the comment, calling her the "cutest, sweetest, sexiest girl," expressing her affection for the birthday girl.

Lori Harvey, too, resorted to social media to show off her friendship with Hailey. A snapshot catching the couple enjoying red wine was accompanied by a sweet caption, "Happyyy Birthdayyyy my little glazed donut princess!!! Love you sooo much! Hope you have the best day babe @haileybieber."

A peek into pre-birthday festivities: The Bieber getaway

Justin shared a series of photos from what looked to be a romantic retreat in the days leading up to Hailey's birthday. The carousel, captioned "Some cute things," included photos of the pair leaning on one other and having happy moments. A brief video of a tandem bike trip provided a lighthearted touch to the collection, reflecting the couple's shared travels.

Hailey set the tone for the birthday celebrations with a gorgeous pre-birthday post the week before. She proclaimed the early start of her birthday week, dressed in a burgundy velvet gown from Thierry Mugler's fall 1998 couture line, setting the tone for the opulent celebrations that followed.

