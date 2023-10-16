What did Kai Cenat say about BruceDropEmOff? Top streamer's fiery rant over LEAKED DMs

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to profanity use and sensitive language to a few communities.

Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer, attacked Kick streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" on his most recent live, criticizing him for remarks he allegedly made about Kai and Lil Yachty that were revealed in screenshots. Fans have already criticized Bruce heavily for attacking the Twitch streamer, and it seems that Kai Cenat did not enjoy what was stated about him in the leaks.

For the past year, BruceDropEmOff has been a controversial character, particularly with his fallout with OTK and Mizkif, which was followed by repeated Twitch bans and a deal with Kick in June 2023. The Streamer of the Year called BruceDropEmOff out on his most recent stream, and it looks like their relationship has soured as a result of the scandal.

Kai Cenat calls out BruceDropEmOff

Kai has called Bruce out for "gossiping" with others about his troubles and stated that he no longer wants to be linked with him going forward in a lengthy rant on his Twitch feed in response to the leaked DMs from Bruce.

Kai’s heard saying, “If that’s how you feeling, I’m not even going to lie, I really think that n**** going through some s*** bro. You need to go to therapy if that’s how you feel bro. You need to go on that Trackhawk, hit a 100 on the gas, straight to therapy, and tell the n**** or b**** what the f*** is really going through bro.”

Kai continued by stating that he no longer wanted to be affiliated with Bruce because of what he had done and that he had no respect for him. Kai added, “I don’t respect that at all bro. You telling me this s*** is old, n**** this s*** is damn near after the apology. That's not cool. I’ma treat this s*** as if it’s anybody would do this to me, and I don’t want to be your friend anymore. I don’t want to do s*** with you no more, I don’t want to be associated with you no more, I don’t give a f*** what you got going on.”

According to several posts that revealed BruceDropEmOff's private conversations, Bruce insulted not just Kai Cenat but also fellow Kick streamer YouRAGE and even used homophobic slurs against the AMP streamers. Their most recent short film, Global Pursuit, which starred the artist Lil Yachty, was criticized by BruceDropEmOff as well.

About BruceDropEmOff

Bruce has had disagreements with a few other creators over the course of his career. The most well-known of these was with Kai Cenat, a well-known Twitch broadcaster who famously signed a deal with Rumble in May alongside fellow streamer IShowSpeed. Bruce has no problem sharing opinions about other creators either, he recently claimed in an upsetting Kick stream in June that Twitch star Mizkif might die and "nobody would care."

