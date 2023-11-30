What did Kelly Clarkson do to lose weight? Exploring her weight lose journey amid fans going gaga over her new look

Kelly Clarkson's recent transformation, in which she lost an amazing 40 pounds, has fascinated admirers and piqued their interest in her weight reduction procedures. In contrast to theories relating her trip to weight reduction pills such as Ozempic and Wegovy, a close insider verified to OK! magazine that the American singer used a natural method, concentrating on a strict diet and frequent exercise.

Initial weight loss and The Plant Paradox

The 41-year-old singer, famed for her strong voice, began her weight loss journey by changing her eating habits. She reduced her sugar and carbohydrate intake and made considerable dietary modifications. Kelly Clarkson, according to She Finds, struggled with emotional eating, particularly following her divorce, but stayed steadfast in her quest for a healthy lifestyle. She developed a balanced diet and integrated aerobic activities into her weekly regimen after giving up drinks, chips, biscuits, cheese, and tortillas.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has changed her weight dramatically. She originally shed 40 pounds in 2018, blaming her dietary modifications on Dr. Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox. Clarkson stressed the benefits of organic, non-GMO foods while also discussing her recovery from an autoimmune condition and thyroid problem. She denied using any weight reduction drugs or fad diets and instead highlighted the utilization of various elements in her meals.

Concerns for health amid recent changes

Clarkson continues to evolve after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022. While she did not specifically discuss her weight reduction during this time, her return to the stage in Las Vegas with high-energy performances at the Bakkt Theater shows a link between her active lifestyle and preserving her figure. Clarkson even stressed that exercise played no role in her first weight reduction.

Despite her achievements, current reports indicate that Clarkson's pals are concerned about her health since she has apparently shed 60 pounds in a short period of time. An insider raised concern about her extreme diet, citing exhaustion, gastrointestinal problems, and dizziness. Clarkson, who has previously reported health conditions such as an autoimmune illness and thyroid disorders, is advised to exercise caution.

The road ahead

While admirers wonder about Ozempic, Hollywood's latest diet craze, as a possible contributor, Clarkson has not revealed her current weight-loss procedures. Regardless, her recent appearances, such as the Rockefeller Plaza tree lighting event, highlight her confidence and altered shape. Her children's relocation from Los Angeles to New York has improved her general well-being and marked a turning point in her life.

In conclusion, Kelly Clarkson's weight loss journey illustrates a dedication to natural health. She offers a powerful message about body acceptance and the various approaches to attaining one's objectives by refuting misconceptions about artificial treatments and continually stressing dietary modifications and exercise. While her recent weight reduction raises questions about the need to balance health and change, Clarkson continues to enchant audiences with her skill and newfound confidence.

