What did Kenneth Darlington do? 77-year-old arrested in Panama for alleged shooting incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

A terrifying incident occurred when 77-year-old lawyer and professor Kenneth Darlington shot and killed two protesters opposing the Panama Highway. The victims, named as union activist and teacher Abdiel Diaz and Ivan Mendoza, were apparently protesting a contentious mining agreement that let First Quantum Minerals, located in Canada, run Panama's biggest pit copper mine for a number of years.

The protestors had shut down the Pan-American Highway in Chame, 51 miles from Panama City's capital, in protest that the deal would pose serious environmental risks. Kenneth Darlington, a dual citizen of the US and Panama, was reportedly driving down the heavily protested Pan-American Highway near Chame, 51 miles from the capital, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, during the third week of the protest.

Trigger Warning: This video contains disturbing visuals and violence.

What did Kenneth Darlington do?

In disturbing videos circulating on social media, Kenneth was seen fighting with the protesters and nonchalantly approaching the Pan-American Highway barrier. He then pulled out a revolver and started shooting.

Another video saw the gunman being handcuffed and driven to a squad car, as well as people gathered around dead bodies on the road in the Chame neighborhood west of Panama City.

Subsequently, police released a picture of the suspect, Kenneth Darlington, shackled to a pipe. Given his old age, it was expected that Darlington, who was taken into custody at the scene, would receive a house arrest sentence instead of to a jail sentence.

Darlington's criminal past

Newsroom Panama reports that Kenneth Darlington was taken into custody in 2005 following a raid on a Paitilla apartment for possessing multiple assault weapons, which included an AK-47 and two M-1 rifles. Reports indicated that the 77-year-old was also connected to banker Marc Harris, who was found guilty of money laundering in the United States, and that he was freed on bond after asserting that war weapons were a collection.

Who is Kenneth Darlington?

Kenneth Darlington worked as a university teacher and attended Florida State University and Isae Universidad Panama, according to a Facebook profile that seemed to belong to the suspect. Meanwhile, Rob Brown, a social media user who works for the International Film Festival Panama's creator, claimed the suspect ran Mossack Darlington & Associates, a law business, in Panama.

