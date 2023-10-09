What did KSI say about Tommy Fury? Streamer accuses latter of not taking him 'seriously'

In the run-up to their highly anticipated fight on October 14, KSI has expressed his dissatisfaction and irritation with Tommy Fury, alleging that his opponent isn't taking him seriously based on his last sparring partner decision as per Dexerto. KSI, actual name Olajide Olatunji, is known for his YouTube career and excursion into professional boxing, and he has been anxiously anticipating this opportunity to establish himself in the ring against Tommy Fury, who rose to prominence on Love Island and has also dabbled in boxing.

KSI’s dissatisfaction with Fury’s last sparring partner

KSI's displeasure with Tommy Fury derives from Tommy's final sparring partner, professional boxer Owen Kirk. Kirk has a record of 3 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws and allegedly sparred with Tommy in his training camp leading up to the bout. KSI resorted to social media to express his disgust with this choice, using violent words to show his rage.

According to Dexerto, KSI questioned Kirk's record as well as Tommy Fury's decision to battle with him in an Instagram story. Kirk's 3-1-2 record was criticized, hinting that it wasn't a good pick for a sparring partner in preparation for a high-stakes battle. KSI also called Tommy's seriousness into doubt, accusing him of not taking their upcoming fight seriously enough. Kirk's talents were further criticized by KSI, who described him as a middleweight with limited mobility and feeble punches.

KSI took to Twitter to emphasize his point

KSI went on Twitter to underscore his case, implying that Tommy Fury's choice of sparring partner reflected his lack of commitment. "Tommy Fury's final spar. Tommy ain't taking me seriously," he tweeted, along with many laughing emojis. This tweet was a continuation of his statements on his Instagram story, supporting his idea that Tommy was underestimating him and not fully preparing for their forthcoming bout.

KSI's fury and wrath indicate the high stakes and stress surrounding the Prime Card event, where he will meet Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated bout as per Dexerto. KSI has been training hard in order to establish himself as the finest influencer fighter on the scene. In contrast, he believes Tommy Fury's selection of a sparring partner with a less outstanding record demonstrates a lack of respect for their upcoming fight.

As the fight date approaches, fans and observers will be waiting to see if Tommy Fury can respond to KSI's accusations, and if the tensions between the two fighters will add even more drama to the already tense bouts slated for October 14.

