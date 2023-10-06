What did KSI say about Tommy Fury? Streamer is 'prepared to die' as Prime Card event comes near

With KSI taking on Tommy Fury and Logan Paul taking on Dillon Danis in a co-headlining match, the eagerly awaited Prime Card 2023 is going to be the biggest-ever event in influencer boxing. When British sensation KSI and American YouTube sensation Logan Paul squared off five years ago, the phenomenon of influencer boxing shot into the public eye.

Once bitter rivals, they've teamed together, started a business together, and will be the main attraction at one of the most anticipated combat sports events of 2023. When KSI and Tommy Fury first agreed to a fight, the YouTuber's trash talk centered on how he'd be able to do what Jake Paul couldn't and defeat Tommy in the ring.

The two of them have been exchanging last-minute warnings with one another in the week leading up to the battle. KSI recently stated that he is "prepared to die" in order to defeat Tommy, which has some people scratching their heads.

KSI says Fury isn't ready for what he's bringing to the ring

Yes, the fight between KSI and Tommy will take place in a week, and the two have been exchanging their final barbs, including KSI's unique and strongly worded statement. The YouTuber claimed in a tale on Instagram that the former reality TV star wasn't ready for what he would bring to the ring.

He wrote, "October 14 is gonna be a horrible day for you, Tommy Fury. And I want you to know that the hell doesn’t stop after the fight is over. You will be reminded over and over again for the rest of your life that you lost to a YouTube that’s “worse than Jake Paul”. I’m not here to box you, I’m here to fight you. I’m prepared to die for this. You will see. Let’s see how much you really want this.”

Many spectators have made fun of KSI for the statement, with many who have called it "corny" and said that he is "trying too hard" at this time. When KSI faces Tommy Fury, it will be the hardest battle of his boxing career thus far because Fury has considerably more experience than KSI and has spent the majority of his life training with his brother Tyson Fury, the current world champion.

About the 'Prime Card' event

According to Dexerto, the KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Prime Card event will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Manchester Arena, which can hold up to 21,000 people, will host this eagerly awaited concert.

