What did Lil Tay's father say about her death hoax claims? New details revealed as controversy takes new turn

The scandal surrounding teenage rapper Lil Tay and the August death hoax has taken a new turn. The rapper accused her father, Christopher J. Hope, of arranging the cruel act in a recent Instagram Story post, as per TMZ. Hope, on the other hand, strongly denies these charges and threatens legal action against individuals who distribute what he terms "completely false and libelous" statements.

The accusation by Lily Tay on Instagram

On Tuesday, a surprising message occurred on Lil Tay's Instagram Story, clearly pointing the finger at her father, Christopher Hope. The all-caps message said, "My abusive, racist, misogynist, woman-beating father faked my death." The claim, which was accompanied by a photo of Hope, shook social media and sparked concerns about the circumstances behind the death hoax.

Christopher Hope's denial and threat of legal action

Christopher Hope provided a statement to TMZ in response to the allegations. Hope emphatically denied any role in the death hoax in his statement, calling the claims 100% false. He also expressed shock that anyone who knows him or is aware of Lil Tay's history of bizarre and false remarks on his Instagram account would take these charges seriously.

Hope also issued a warning, indicating that the person responsible for the Instagram post, as well as anybody who repeats the charges, will face legal penalties. The danger of a slander action complicates an already complicated issue.

Recap of Lily Tay's August death hoax

On August 9, a message reporting the deaths of Lil Tay and her brother, Jason Tian, was posted on Lil Tay's Instagram profile, supposedly by her family. According to TMZ, the message indicated that the circumstances surrounding their deaths were being investigated, which shocked fans and the media.

However, Lil Tay herself came forward with a statement to TMZ on August 10, stating that she was alive and well. She blamed the bogus death news on a hacking event on her Instagram account. Tay's family revealed the painful experience of getting heartbroken and tearful phone calls from loved ones over the 24 hours that the death hoax was circulating, in a statement sent to TMZ.

